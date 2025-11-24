Lionel Messi & Inter Miami build serious MLS Cup momentum

Up next is a Nov. 29 date against the New York City FC with a spot in the Dec. 6 final on the line.

The odds look to be in the Herons' favor after they breezed past FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in Sunday's Eastern Conference Semifinal, winning 4-0 on their way to their first Conference Final in club history.

Another Messi masterpiece

Lionel Messi was once again singularly dominant for Miami, bagging a goal and three assists to set the all-time MLS record for the most goal contributions in a single postseason (12).

"Weekend after weekend, he is incredible," Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said of Messi in Spanish. "... We know how incredible he is with a ball, but he's the first man to do the pressure, directing the team.

"It's a privilege to coach Leo ... He's leading the team in defense, pressing high, so when the teammates see Leo in this way, it's impossible [not to] follow him. It's unbelievable."

Messi, who won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 regular-season goals, opened the scoring early in the first half with his sixth goal of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The goal was his first-ever against the Orange & Blue, and his hat-trick of assists that followed in the second half led to Miami's first win at Cincinnati since 2021.