Lionel Messi & Inter Miami build serious MLS Cup momentum

Can anyone stop Inter Miami CF from lifting MLS Cup presented by Audi?
The odds look to be in the Herons' favor after they breezed past FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in Sunday's Eastern Conference Semifinal, winning 4-0 on their way to their first Conference Final in club history.
Up next is a Nov. 29 date against the New York City FC with a spot in the Dec. 6 final on the line.
Another Messi masterpiece
Lionel Messi was once again singularly dominant for Miami, bagging a goal and three assists to set the all-time MLS record for the most goal contributions in a single postseason (12).
"Weekend after weekend, he is incredible," Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said of Messi in Spanish. "... We know how incredible he is with a ball, but he's the first man to do the pressure, directing the team.
"It's a privilege to coach Leo ... He's leading the team in defense, pressing high, so when the teammates see Leo in this way, it's impossible [not to] follow him. It's unbelievable."
Messi, who won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 regular-season goals, opened the scoring early in the first half with his sixth goal of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The goal was his first-ever against the Orange & Blue, and his hat-trick of assists that followed in the second half led to Miami's first win at Cincinnati since 2021.
"We’ve obviously got some of the best players in the world playing on our team," defender Noah Allen told Apple TV. "So we have to trust them, we have to trust ourselves, and that’s what we did today."
Silvetti decision pays off
Mascherano made a huge call before the match even started, opting to leave legendary striker Luis Suárez out of the starting lineup after the 38-year-old returned from his single-match suspension.
Instead, the Herons' boss stuck with 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti, who was sharp in Miami's 4-0 rout of Nashville in Game 3 of their Round One series. The U22 Initiative forward delivered once again, setting up Messi's opener and bagging a stunning goal of his own.
Additionally, Tadeo Allende struck twice in the second half to score his second straight brace and reach five goals in the postseason.
"When we find Leo and find two players on the outside who were fast going after the space today, that worked," said Mascherano.
"I don't want to stop saying that you can have as a coach the best ideas, but the people who perform are the players... And I want to repeat this: they deserve all the credit in how they understood the match from the first minute, the character in which they played, because it wasn't easy to play here."
On the verge of history
Miami are in the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since debuting as a club in 2020. They're two wins away from capturing MLS Cup.
While lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy is certainly not a given, it would cap one of the most dominant and one-sided playoff runs in MLS history. In four postseason matches this year, the Herons have outscored their opponents 12-3, with Messi contributing to all 12 tallies.
"The truth is we played a great game, we were the superior team throughout," Allende told Apple TV. "We were very strong in the first half, the second half as well. Our finishing was decisive. We have to take a look back and remember the games we played here. They were very tough for us. But the important game was today and we won it in the best way possible. I’m so happy for the entire group."
Despite Miami's seemingly unstoppable form, Mascherano isn't letting them take anything for granted. The former Argentina international is already focused on Saturday's game against NYCFC.
"We will concentrate and understand that we haven't gotten anywhere," he said. "We are in the position that we wanted, but being so close, it's not worth distracting ourselves with other things.
"We have to do what we're doing, which is working, trying to prepare the next match, and be ready for Saturday to do the best match possible and to go to the MLS final."