Inter Miami vs. New York City FC: 5 biggest storylines for Eastern Conference Final

Whoever advances will meet the Western Conference winner in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

Here are five storylines to know ahead of their winner-take-all clash at Chase Stadium.

If Messi keeps up his historic form in the Eastern Conference Final, Miami will like their chances of making – and hosting – MLS Cup.

The legendary Argentine No. 10 is on an all-time tear in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, setting a new postseason record with 12 goal contributions (six goals, six assists) in four games. His 1g/3a in Sunday’s Eastern Conference Semifinal led the Herons to a 4-0 win at FC Cincinnati , further building on his 5g/3a output during the club’s Round One defeat of Nashville SC .

Should Freese produce more heroics against Messi and Miami, he’ll further boost his case for the USMNT’s No. 1 goalkeeper job at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The 27-year-old has stepped up during the playoffs, posting three clean sheets in four games. His five-save effort in last weekend's 1-0 Eastern Conference Semifinal win at Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union was particularly noteworthy, highlighted by a brilliant close-range stop in the final minutes that helped secure passage into the next round.

Will Messi & Co. add the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy to their Leagues Cup 2023 and 2024 Supporters’ Shield triumphs?

As the highest-ranked remaining team in the Supporters’ Shield standings (65 points), the Herons have home-field advantage throughout the final stretch of the playoffs. And after reaching this year’s Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, Leagues Cup final and FIFA Club World Cup knockout stages, they’re determined to end 2025 with silverware.

Should Miami take care of business against NYCFC, they'd host MLS Cup on Dec. 6 at Chase Stadium.

From their Round One upset of Charlotte FC to their shocking takedown of Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, NYCFC have defied the odds in the playoffs.

What makes their achievement even more impressive is how they’ve done it: earning three wins on the road despite losing several key pieces to injury along the way. Chief among these absences are leading scorer Alonso Martínez (knee) and midfielder Andrés Perea (leg), while fellow midfield linchpin Aiden O’Neill was suspended against the Union.