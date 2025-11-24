Inter Miami vs. New York City FC: 5 biggest storylines for Eastern Conference Final

The stakes couldn't be higher when Inter Miami CF host New York City FC in Saturday’s Eastern Conference Final (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
Here are five storylines to know ahead of their winner-take-all clash at Chase Stadium.
Whoever advances will meet the Western Conference winner in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
Miami are the favorite entering Saturday’s game. The main reason? They have Lionel Messi.
The legendary Argentine No. 10 is on an all-time tear in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, setting a new postseason record with 12 goal contributions (six goals, six assists) in four games. His 1g/3a in Sunday’s Eastern Conference Semifinal led the Herons to a 4-0 win at FC Cincinnati, further building on his 5g/3a output during the club’s Round One defeat of Nashville SC.
If Messi keeps up his historic form in the Eastern Conference Final, Miami will like their chances of making – and hosting – MLS Cup.
NYCFC also bring difference-makers, most notably US men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Freese.
The 27-year-old has stepped up during the playoffs, posting three clean sheets in four games. His five-save effort in last weekend's 1-0 Eastern Conference Semifinal win at Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union was particularly noteworthy, highlighted by a brilliant close-range stop in the final minutes that helped secure passage into the next round.
Should Freese produce more heroics against Messi and Miami, he’ll further boost his case for the USMNT’s No. 1 goalkeeper job at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Should Miami take care of business against NYCFC, they'd host MLS Cup on Dec. 6 at Chase Stadium.
As the highest-ranked remaining team in the Supporters’ Shield standings (65 points), the Herons have home-field advantage throughout the final stretch of the playoffs. And after reaching this year’s Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, Leagues Cup final and FIFA Club World Cup knockout stages, they’re determined to end 2025 with silverware.
Will Messi & Co. add the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy to their Leagues Cup 2023 and 2024 Supporters’ Shield triumphs?
From their Round One upset of Charlotte FC to their shocking takedown of Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, NYCFC have defied the odds in the playoffs.
What makes their achievement even more impressive is how they’ve done it: earning three wins on the road despite losing several key pieces to injury along the way. Chief among these absences are leading scorer Alonso Martínez (knee) and midfielder Andrés Perea (leg), while fellow midfield linchpin Aiden O’Neill was suspended against the Union.
“I think we proved we can beat anybody with whoever we have on the field," defender Justin Haak told Apple TV after their win in Philly. “… Guys were ready for the moment.”
Replacing a legend is tough enough on its own, but replacing a legend in the playoffs? Mateo Silvetti is making it look easy.
After leading Argentina to a runner-up finish at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Silvetti has filled in seamlessly for iconic Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez. Originally a stopgap solution amid El Pistolero's suspension for Game 3 against Nashville, the 19-year-old may very well have taken over the starting job after producing 1g/3a over the past two matches while showing instant chemistry with Messi.
Now, a difficult decision awaits head coach Javier Mascherano ahead of Saturday: Stick with Silvetti or put his faith in the more proven Suárez?
Inter Miami CF
- Allende's ascent: A divisive figure among fans and critics alike this year, Tadeo Allende has silenced all doubters during the playoffs. With 5g/2a in the postseason, the on-loan forward from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo has found his form at the best possible time for the Herons.
- Alba/Busquets swang songs: Legendary former Spanish internationals Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets will both retire at season's end – making Miami's MLS Cup run all the more urgent. Can the Herons give two members of their "Core Four" a championship send-off?
New York City FC
- Another MLS Cup?: For all their underdog appeal, NYCFC are proven winners in this league. The Cityzens' MLS Cup 2021 victory is all the proof of concept needed to justify their title expectations.
- Maxi's legend grows: One of the standout performers behind that MLS Cup win was Maxi Moralez. Now a club legend, the 38-year-old turned back the clock in Sunday's Eastern Conference Semifinal by scoring the stunning game-winning goal. Can Maxi spur another NYCFC title run?