Inter Miami look to finish the job at Nashville SC

After two straight lopsided wins over Nashville SC, is a third all but certain for Inter Miami CF on Saturday in Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 series (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV)?
Not so fast, says head coach Javier Mascherano.
“We have to understand that Nashville have given us a lot of difficulties,” Mascherano told reporters on the eve of the Herons’ visit to GEODIS Park that could clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. “We’ve resolved them well, but they’ll likely make things difficult for us again tomorrow.
“And we have to be prepared for that.”
Cautiously optimistic
Miami are in the driver’s seat following a 3-1 win in Game 1 behind a Lionel Messi brace and an additional goal from Tadeo Allende. This result built on a 5-2 Decision Day demolition of the Coyotes that extended the club’s recent dominance of the Music City side.
Since Messi’s mid-2023 arrival in South Florida, the Herons have gone undefeated against Nashville, posting a 7W-0L-2D record in nine games across all competitions. The legendary Argentine No. 10 has been particularly impressive over this period, scoring 12 goals in eight matches against the Coyotes.
And yet, Mascherano believes that these outcomes – particularly on Decision Day – could’ve been far different had Nashville “cashed in” on their opportunities.
“We know we have to improve,” Mascherano warned, “because there will come a day when they cash in on them.”
Allende is equally cautious, given Nashville’s impressive roster that includes “game-changing players” such as 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar and striker Sam Surridge, who finished third behind Messi in the Golden Boot presented by Audi standings.
“Confidence is key for a team,” said the on-loan winger from Celta de Vigo. “But you can’t underestimate your opponent because anything can happen.”
No more upsets
Miami in particular know that anything can happen in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Herons were in this exact same position last year, the record-breaking Supporters’ Shield winners taking a 1-0 lead over No. 9 seed Atlanta United in Round One. However, against all odds, Atlanta proceeded to win the next two matches to complete arguably the biggest upset in MLS history.
Although not a part of Miami’s 2024 squad, Allende knows how heavy the experience weighs on a club that has only one goal in mind: lifting MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
“I have a lot of faith in us. We’re playing very well, we’re very united, we’ve very strong.” Allende said. “But I’ll say it again: you cannot underestimate your opponents because there are some tough teams, teams with a lot of experience.
"You have to respect them.”