Inter Miami look to finish the job at Nashville SC

After two straight lopsided wins over Nashville SC , is a third all but certain for Inter Miami CF on Saturday in Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 series (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV )?

“And we have to be prepared for that.”

“We have to understand that Nashville have given us a lot of difficulties,” Mascherano told reporters on the eve of the Herons’ visit to GEODIS Park that could clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. “We’ve resolved them well, but they’ll likely make things difficult for us again tomorrow.

Cautiously optimistic

Miami are in the driver’s seat following a 3-1 win in Game 1 behind a Lionel Messi brace and an additional goal from Tadeo Allende. This result built on a 5-2 Decision Day demolition of the Coyotes that extended the club’s recent dominance of the Music City side.

Since Messi’s mid-2023 arrival in South Florida, the Herons have gone undefeated against Nashville, posting a 7W-0L-2D record in nine games across all competitions. The legendary Argentine No. 10 has been particularly impressive over this period, scoring 12 goals in eight matches against the Coyotes.

And yet, Mascherano believes that these outcomes – particularly on Decision Day – could’ve been far different had Nashville “cashed in” on their opportunities.

“We know we have to improve,” Mascherano warned, “because there will come a day when they cash in on them.”

Allende is equally cautious, given Nashville’s impressive roster that includes “game-changing players” such as 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar and striker Sam Surridge, who finished third behind Messi in the Golden Boot presented by Audi standings.