Inter Miami CF: How they reached the Eastern Conference Final

Messi was again singularly dominant for Miami, bagging a goal and three assists to set the MLS record for the most goal contributions in a single postseason (12) in a 4-0 rout of second-seeded FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.

Head coach Javier Mascherano chose to leave legendary striker Luis Suárez on the bench in favor of 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti, who was sharp in Game 3 against Nashville. The U22 Initiative forward delivered once again, contributing an assist before bagging a stunning goal of his own. Allende added another brace in the decisive victory.