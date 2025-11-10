FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Semifinal

FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF clash in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, marking a star-studded matchup in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Unlike in the Round One Best-of-3 Series, Conference Semifinals utilize extra time (two 15-minute periods) if the game is tied after regulation. Then, if necessary, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

The winner advances to the Eastern Conference Final against Supporters' Shield title-holders Philadelphia Union or New York City FC . That game will be held on Nov. 29 or Nov. 30.

A win sends Cincy to their second-ever Eastern Conference Final (fell in 2023 vs. Columbus). The club's never competed in an MLS Cup.

That's largely been the story of Cincy's season – star players providing game-changing moments. Evander , who had a team-high 33 goal contributions (18g/15a) in the regular season, will look to join them.

Denkey delivered a 1-0 victory in Game 1 with a 78th-minute strike, arguably the club-record signing's biggest moment yet in Orange & Blue. Brenner stepped up in Game 3, securing a 2-1 triumph with an 86th-minute shot that gave the Brazilian striker a brace.

FC Cincinnati outlasted Hell is Real rivals Columbus Crew in Round One, getting a 2-1 series win behind decisive goals from Kévin Denkey and Brenner .

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 3

Eastern Conference No. 3 Regular season: 65 points (19W-7L-8D)

The Lionel Messi show has continued into the playoffs, with the Argentine icon producing 5g/3a in Inter Miami's Round One series vs. Nashville SC.

Fresh off winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, Messi turned in world-class performances in Games 1 and 3 to send the Herons to their first-ever Conference Semifinal.

It's not just the No. 10, though: Spanish legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who will retire after this playoff run, are in inspired form. World Cup champion Rodrigo De Paul raised his game, and forward Tadeo Allende tallied 3g/1a against Nashville.