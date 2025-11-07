Déjà vu? Inter Miami look to avoid another playoff upset 

Inter Miami CF have been in this situation before, playing for their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs lives in a do-or-die Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

“There’s no more motivation than reaching a stage the club has never been to,” head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters on the eve of Saturday’s must-win clash at home against Nashville SC (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

2024 all over again?

Miami have likely yet to forget last year’s playoffs, when the record-breaking Supporters’ Shield winners fell in the rubber match of their Round One Best-of-3 Series to Atlanta United in one of the biggest upsets in MLS history.

Comparisons to 2024 inevitably came after the Herons - in a repeat of their series against the Five Stripes - failed to put away Nashville after their Game 1 win, losing in their visit to GEODIS Park last weekend and setting up a winner-take-all scenario in Game 3.

For goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo, the club is solely focused on taking the next step towards its goal of lifting MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

“I don’t know if there’s a lot more pressure. I honestly don’t pay attention to that,” said the 23-year-old, who took over the starting job from Óscar Ustari in the final weeks of the regular season. “Obviously we want to win, that’s been the objective since the beginning. I think that’s more than clear.