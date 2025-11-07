Déjà vu? Inter Miami look to avoid another playoff upset 

Inter Miami CF have been in this situation before, playing for their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs lives in a do-or-die Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
Last season, they came up short.
“There’s no more motivation than reaching a stage the club has never been to,” head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters on the eve of Saturday’s must-win clash at home against Nashville SC (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
“We can’t forget that.”
2024 all over again?
Miami have likely yet to forget last year’s playoffs, when the record-breaking Supporters’ Shield winners fell in the rubber match of their Round One Best-of-3 Series to Atlanta United in one of the biggest upsets in MLS history.
Comparisons to 2024 inevitably came after the Herons - in a repeat of their series against the Five Stripes - failed to put away Nashville after their Game 1 win, losing in their visit to GEODIS Park last weekend and setting up a winner-take-all scenario in Game 3.
For goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo, the club is solely focused on taking the next step towards its goal of lifting MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
“I don’t know if there’s a lot more pressure. I honestly don’t pay attention to that,” said the 23-year-old, who took over the starting job from Óscar Ustari in the final weeks of the regular season. “Obviously we want to win, that’s been the objective since the beginning. I think that’s more than clear.
“They [Nashville] have the same objectives as us. I have no doubts their objective is also to win MLS [Cup].”
Suárez suspended
Should the Herons advance to an Eastern Conference Semifinal showdown against FC Cincinnati or Columbus Crew, they’ll have to do so without Luis Suárez.
The legendary Uruguayan striker was handed a one-game suspension this week for violent conduct in Game 2.
“Obviously we’re losing a very important player for the group, but it’s what we have to face. Now we have to turn the page,” said Ríos Novo.
“… They’re footballing situations. We can’t control them. We’ll have to adapt on the field and focus on the game.”
One game at a time
Key absences aside, Miami know what the expectations are for a side that boasts a high-profile roster led by legendary Argentine No. 10 Lionel Messi.
“We’re very conscious of it. We’re literally in the final stretch of the season,” said Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia. “We are literally four games away from becoming champions. We’re fully aware of this. It’s what we want, we’ve worked all year for this.”
However, based on last year's experience against Atlanta, the Herons would be wise to take things one game at a time in the playoffs.
“They’re [Nashville] going to do everything possible, as will we, to qualify for the next round,” Mascherano said. ”I don’t expect a simple game where we’ll be comfortable. Quite the opposite.
"We have to understand that it’s a final.”