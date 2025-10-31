Darlington Nagbe’s last stand? Columbus Crew get “extra motivation” for Game 2

If it were up to Diego Rossi , Columbus Crew teammate and captain Darlington Nagbe would play at the club “forever.”

“We’re gonna push obviously for our team and for our captain,” the Uruguay international told reporters ahead of this weekend’s must-win match. “He deserves it, so it’s gonna be an extra motivation, I think, for every player.”

Needless to say, Rossi & Co. will do everything in their power to keep that from happening.

That could come as early as Sunday, when Hell is Real rivals FC Cincinnati visit Lower.com Field in Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 series (6:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

The legendary midfielder has different plans, however, and will retire at the end of the Crew’s 2025 season.

Do or die

Motivation and expectations are as high as ever for Columbus, despite their 1-0 loss in Game 1, which leaves them needing a win on Sunday, as well as in a hypothetical Game 3 at Cincy’s TQL Stadium on Nov. 8, to keep their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes alive.

“I liked the energy of my team,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy, who’s led the club to MLS Cup (2023) and Leagues Cup (2024) titles. “They didn’t put their heads down. Right away, I said, ‘Guys, heads up. Let’s cheer the [traveling] fans, and let’s prepare the second game.’

“Because the fact is we were in the game. And the energy is good, yesterday the practice was good. Today, I have no doubt that also this week is gonna be good. So to be honest, they are ready to play this game that is important. This is a do-or-die game, we know that. But again, my team is good to accept these kind of challenges.”

It’s a mindset exemplified by Nagbe. One of the most accomplished players in league history, the four-time MLS Cup winner would love nothing more than to go out a champion.