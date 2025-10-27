Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

The Philadelphia Union (No. 1) visit Chicago Fire FC (No. 8) on Saturday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, looking for a two-game sweep in their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 1 | 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT
Where
- SeetGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, Illinois
Following a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory in Game 1, Philadelphia are one win away from hosting Charlotte FC (No. 4) or New York City FC (No. 5) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.
Should Chicago force a Game 3, the Union will host the series decider on Nov. 8 at Subaru Park.
No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 8
- Regular season: 53 points (15W-11L-8D)
Chicago nearly pulled off a stunning late comeback against the Supporters' Shield winners, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to level the match at 2-2, before falling in penalty kicks. Now, the Fire return home with their backs against the wall, needing a win to keep their season alive.
The biggest looming question is the status of Philip Zinckernagel. The Danish winger, who was named an MLS All-Star this season, didn't play in Game 1 after suffering an injury during warmups.
DP forward Jonathan Bamba stepped up in Zinckernagel's place, tallying 1g/1a on Sunday, while center back Jack Elliott scored a sensational late equalizer against his former team.
Should Zinckernagel be unavailable for Game 2, will Bamba continue to spark the attack? Or will homegrown attacker Brian Gutiérrez step up and force a win-or-go-home Game 3?
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 1
- Regular season: 66 points (20W-8L-6D)
The Union were dealt a scare in Game 1, but held off the Fire to earn a crucial home win and move one step closer to the Conference Semifinals.
Philly's typically stout defense bent in the late stages, as Chicago pushed for an equalizer. But goalkeeper Andre Blake came up with a big save in the ensuing shootout to secure the much-needed victory.
Now, can the Union keep the vibes high and oust the Fire to claim their place in the next round?
Expect Indiana Vassilev and Milan Iloski, who both scored in Game 1, as well as leading scorer Tai Baribo, to play a key role should Philadelphia complete the Round One sweep.