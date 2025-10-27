Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

The Philadelphia Union (No. 1) visit Chicago Fire FC (No. 8) on Saturday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, looking for a two-game sweep in their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

Should Chicago force a Game 3, the Union will host the series decider on Nov. 8 at Subaru Park.

Following a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory in Game 1, Philadelphia are one win away from hosting Charlotte FC (No. 4) or New York City FC (No. 5) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 8

Chicago nearly pulled off a stunning late comeback against the Supporters' Shield winners, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to level the match at 2-2, before falling in penalty kicks. Now, the Fire return home with their backs against the wall, needing a win to keep their season alive.

The biggest looming question is the status of Philip Zinckernagel. The Danish winger, who was named an MLS All-Star this season, didn't play in Game 1 after suffering an injury during warmups.

DP forward Jonathan Bamba stepped up in Zinckernagel's place, tallying 1g/1a on Sunday, while center back Jack Elliott scored a sensational late equalizer against his former team.