Charlotte FC enter playoffs with "point to prove" 

Down their biggest star, Charlotte FC still like their chances in their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs opener against New York City FC on Tuesday (6:45 ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FS1, FOX Deportes).

“I'd just say, there’s one team that’s won 11 out of the last 13.”

“No fuel,” head coach Dean Smith told reporters when asked if he’s using Wilfried Zaha ’s Game 1 suspension (red card) as motivation for his squad.

In-form squad

As Smith reminded during Monday’s media availability, no team had more wins over the final 13 games of the MLS regular season than Charlotte.

This impressive run of form helped The Crown secure home-field advantage in their Round One of their Best-of-3 Series vs. NYCFC as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference (56 points; 19W-13L-2D record).

Even more notable, they did it largely without a key contributor: Spanish midfielder Pep Biel, whose nagging injury problems have ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

“We’ve missed players of that caliber before,” Smith said. “… We’re going to miss him [Zaha], that’s for sure. But the people who are coming in have a point to prove, and I like people when they’ve got a point to prove.”

Chief among them is Liel Abada, the Israeli international winger who Smith tabbed as Zaha’s most probable replacement.

“Obviously, Liel’s not played as many minutes as we probably would’ve liked over the last month or two, but he’s done well in training so far,” Smith said. “So that’s the likelier one.”