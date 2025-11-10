Anders Dreyer sends San Diego into Conference Semis: "He’s amazing"

With their backs against the wall, San Diego FC produced one of their best performances of the season.

"But we’re hungry for more. This is just one step."

"These guys are giants and they’ve worked so hard. They started in a clean slate, all meeting each other for the first time 11 months ago. And the work that they’ve done and the sacrifices that they’ve made, 11 months later to put a performance like this in front of their home crowd.

The victory books a Western Conference Semifinal matchup with Minnesota United FC on Nov. 24 (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ), keeping the expansion club's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs dream alive.

Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino ensured that in Sunday's 4-0 rout of the Portland Timbers , netting braces to decide Game 3 in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Added Varas: "He’s amazing. Just an amazing player, an amazing human being and we’re just so happy he’s on our team."

"It’s been crazy," Dreyer told Apple TV. "I enjoy playing football at the moment. Life is good outside the pitch and for me that’s so important. Wife and kid are happy and when they’re happy, it’s easy to perform on the pitch and with teammates like I have here. It's incredible. I love my teammates."

The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year and Best XI honoree ended the series with 3g/2a, continuing his splendid form from the regular season.

Dreyer showed that hunger from the get-go, scoring inside five minutes off Onni Valakari 's cross and then icing the match with a 79th-minute finish from Chucky Lozano 's assist.

Home support

San Diego's dominant performance came before a sold-out crowd of 32,500 at Snapdragon Stadium, guaranteeing their supporters will experience at least one more home match this year.

Dreyer's eager to anticipate that raucous environment, upon his return from World Cup qualifiers with Denmark during the upcoming November international window.

"I know they will be back and I know there will be 30,000, 35,000 people cheering for us, and that’s just amazing," said Dreyer. "That’s something unique and hopefully we take a win there."

After setting expansion-club records for points (63) and wins (19), the newcomers are now three victories away from becoming MLS Cup presented by Audi champions on Dec. 6.