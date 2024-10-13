Your Sunday Kickoff: Who’s getting hot ahead of Decision Day & the playoffs?

The Mauricio Pochettino era got off to a solid start with the US men’s national team’s 2-0 win against Panama in an international friendly at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium Saturday night. Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi scored for the USMNT, which heads to Guadalajara to take on rival Mexico in the final friendly of the October window on Tuesday.

One other small subplot to keep an eye on: Columbus are now two points behind 2022 CF Montréal in points. A win on Decision Day would make this Wilfried Nancy’s most successful regular season side ever. And they’ve done it while playing every possible game in every competition they’ve been in.

They were off and running after DeJuan Jones’ opener. Alexandru Matan delivered a hat trick in this one as the Crew inched one step closer to potentially jumping the Galaxy in the overall standings on Decision Day. Remember, the team with the most points hosts MLS Cup. The Crew are one point back of LA and now five points ahead of LAFC.

With some help from the resources at American Soccer Analysis, here are the playoff teams heating up at the right time.

There’s a common trope around sports that teams who get hot heading into the playoffs have the best chance of making a run. It’s probably not all that real—survivorship bias is though—but it’s still believable enough to make it worth checking in to see who’s playing well down the stretch. If you’ve been playing terribly going into the playoffs, odds are there really is something genuinely wrong. If you’ve been playing well, maybe you really have figured something out.

2.38 points per game post-Leagues Cup

1.71 expected points per game post-Leagues Cup

Hey, so, it really feels like people aren’t talking about this enough. The hottest team in MLS post-Leagues Cup is the team famous for “getting hot at the right time” and making a playoff run. In the last eight games, Seattle are on a league-best 2.38 points per game. Their underlying numbers (see: expected points) have been the fifth-best in the league over that stretch.

They’re getting excellent results thanks to a defense that’s been maybe the best in the league this year. Seattle have allowed just 0.63 points per game over the last eight games while scoring 2.00 goals per game. To be fair, they’ve been good at these things all year, not just the last eight games, but we really need to take a moment to recognize how dangerous they could be in the playoffs. They aren’t going to have anywhere near the attacking firepower to throw haymakers with the LAs, but defense travels and defense can thrive in a single-elimination tournament.