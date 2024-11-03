Your Sunday Kickoff: Red Bulls aim to eliminate Columbus, Atlanta force Game 3 on Miami

It’s another massive day. At 4:30 pm ET, New York welcome Columbus to Red Bull Arena in a must-win for the Crew ( . Then Houston host Seattle at 6:30 pm ET with the Dynamo needing a win to stay alive ( MLS Season Pass ). And to close the night at 8:45 pm ET, Vancouver take on LAFC in a must-win for the ‘Caps ( .

Have we mentioned that you really don’t want to bet against home teams in MLS? Let’s talk it out.

Well, well, well, what do we have here? Is it a team with comically inflated totals relative to their underlying numbers struggling against a team they’ve struggled with all season?

Any notion that this game in particular would be a cakewalk for Inter Miami felt a little silly. Or at least like they were coming from folks not in Atlanta. The buzz for this one started early in the week and 65,000+ showed up to Mercedez-Benz Stadium to make it feel like 2018 again.

That’s not to say this came easy for Atlanta. They needed a stoppage-time stunner from recently subbed Xande Silva to pull out the win. But, the Five Stripes outplayed the Herons here. They were simply the better team on the night. That shouldn’t be that surprising considering how the regular season went and the fact Atlanta United didn’t have to play their third road game in six days this time.