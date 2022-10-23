Your Sunday Kickoff: Montréal or NYCFC? Austin or Dallas? Conference Finals spots on the line

Major League Soccer is mourning the passing of Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who passed away on Saturday at age 78 . The Austrian executive co-founded Red Bull in 1984 and turned it into the leading sports drink company in the world. Known for their unique marketing initiatives, Mateschitz’s Red Bulls pioneered the style of buying and renaming sports teams with the name and logo of the company, including the New York Red Bulls. The club was named the MetroStars before Red Bull purchased the club in 2006.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

It’s another stellar day of playoff soccer. Truly blessed in the eyes of the soccer universe’s controllers are we. Here’s a few things to keep an eye on if you need any other incentive to watch today. Or you can just skip all this and make sure you’re set up in front of the TV with absolutely no distractions. Time is of the essence here. It’s not a day to take risks. Unless you’re NYCFC. Then I’d take some risks. Which, hey, speaking of…

Which NYCFC are we going to get?

And let’s remember, that’s not entirely dependent on NYCFC. CF Montréal will have plenty to say about which version of the Pigeons shows up. If Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette and Ismael Kone take control of the game early, we could see the kind of NYCFC that struggled through the third quarter of this season instead of the NYCFC we’ve gotten over the last few weeks. The one that’s looked a lot more like the group that won MLS Cup last season.

Controlling the midfield will always be the most important aspect with a high-possession team like Montréal. If they get put back on their heels for the majority of the game, they’re probably in trouble. But that’s usually not how things work with their games. So, what makes this one so interesting is NYCFC continuing that MLS Cup-caliber form might just depend on counterattacking moments today. The Pigeons finished third in the league this season in counter-attacking goals, just behind LAFC and the Union, who lead, like, every relevant category. That’s really good company. And if their performance against Inter Miami is any indication, they’ve brought that quick strike ability with them to the playoffs.

Going up against a team that’s usually steering the game like Montréal, the match might be decided on whether or not NYCFC can hit at speed against a team that put together solid defensive performances game after game, even if their goals allowed numbers don’t quite illustrate that. Despite 50 goals conceded on the season, Montréal had the lowest expected goals allowed total in the league. Essentially, they weren’t giving up chances in bunches or giving up high-quality chances, they were just doomed by bad goalkeeping and bad luck. And against counters, they allowed just three goals all season. That’s tied for the fewest of any team in the league (yes, that includes LAFC and the Union).