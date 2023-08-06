Your Sunday Kickoff: 16 teams remain in Leagues Cup… who is the favorite?

Sixteen teams left. Some have easier paths to the final than others. Some are just better than others. All have some chance of making it to the end because, well, they made it this far. All that being said, I can only hedge for so long on your team being a special butterfly that actually has a chance to win. Let’s rank some teams.

Before we start, just remember, it’s not only “which team is good,” it’s which team is good and has the easiest path. Monterrey and Tigres are going to be lower than normal here because they have to play either Monterrey or Tigres. The other thing to remember here is analysis of this small sample size tournament is and will continue to be \entirely\ vibes based. The other other important thing to remember here is when you agreed to subscribe to The Daily Kickoff you signed a legally binding agreement to not post anything on here on one of those “OUT OF CONTEXT BAD TAKES EXPOSED” accounts when the team I rank 16th inevitably wins the entire tournament. I don’t make the law, I just abide by it.