Your Monday Kickoff: 5 MLS teams in need of a head coach

Here’s a quick look at who coached them, what happened and what their outlook is.

Believe it or not, we’re just a month away from teams reporting for preseason. Expansion side San Diego FC technically have the most work cut out for them until then, considering more than half their roster’s not even built yet. But it’s worth noting they do have a head coach already in place with Mikey Varas set to lead the league’s 30th club into action in 2025.

The Five Stripes have been without a permanent head coach since June, when they parted ways with Gonzalo Pineda with the side hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Interim boss Rob Valentino did about as much as could be done to earn the job full-time, first getting Atlanta into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs via a Decision Day miracle. Then came arguably the greatest upset in postseason history, with the Five Stripes sending Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF home in a Round One, Best-of-3 shocker. However, the miracles eventually ran out in the Conference Semifinals against Orlando City SC, and Valentino left the club soon after.