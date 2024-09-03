Young Players: Who were the Matchday 30 standouts?

That’s a fine solo run and finish for one’s first career MLS goal, no? The Trinidad and Tobago international also completed 34/37 passes, created two chances and offered four defensive actions and two recoveries. You’ve also got to love this: After the game, Fortune revealed that some wisdom from old head Dax McCarty helped inspire his game-changing play.

“I was talking with Dax and he said, ‘You have the ability to drive past players and those two midfielders. If you can catch them alongside them or in front of them, you’ll be able to drive by them,’” Fortune told reporters. “And I was able to do that. I had a couple of options in the first half [where] I didn’t shoot, so I said ‘go ahead, why not,’ and thankfully it went in.”