Young Players: Who seized their chance on Matchday 6?

“I wouldn’t get carried away with that type of stuff. I think it's the heart of the player and we've always said this: they have to feel in their heart,” said Berhalter in a characteristically careful response. “They have to really want to be part of the group and to really want to fight for their country in international competition. For us, all we try to do is show them the environment, show them the group of guys. I spoke a lot about what a quality bunch of guys we have on our team, and you can see that.”