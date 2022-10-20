Why fans will love the MLS Forward Credit Card powered by Avant

Want to score big when shopping at MLSSstore.com? Want to enjoy exclusive savings and great rewards as you support your favorite team or player in Major League Soccer?

Choose the MLS Forward Credit Card powered by Avant, with rewards and special access that fans benefit from. There are 21 club designs and two league designs to make the card your own.

With Avant’s partnership, cardholders earn 5x rewards points on purchases from MLSstore.com. Cardholders also earn 3x points on gas purchases, 2x points on dining and grocery purchases, and 1x points on all other purchases. After a cardholder has earned 6,000 “extra points” in a calendar year (Points above 1 per $1 purchase), they will earn 1x points on all transactions thereafter. Those points, as well as those earned on gas, dining and more, can be redeemed for cash back, MLSstore.com gift cards, or MLS tickets.

What’s more, cardholders get pre-sale access and expedited entrance to MLS Special Events and 15% off merchandise at MLSstore.com.