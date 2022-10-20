Why fans will love the MLS Forward Credit Card powered by Avant

Want to score big when shopping at MLSSstore.com? Want to enjoy exclusive savings and great rewards as you support your favorite team or player in Major League Soccer?
Choose the MLS Forward Credit Card powered by Avant, with rewards and special access that fans benefit from. There are 21 club designs and two league designs to make the card your own.
With Avant’s partnership, cardholders earn 5x rewards points on purchases from MLSstore.com. Cardholders also earn 3x points on gas purchases, 2x points on dining and grocery purchases, and 1x points on all other purchases. After a cardholder has earned 6,000 “extra points” in a calendar year (Points above 1 per $1 purchase), they will earn 1x points on all transactions thereafter. Those points, as well as those earned on gas, dining and more, can be redeemed for cash back, MLSstore.com gift cards, or MLS tickets.
What’s more, cardholders get pre-sale access and expedited entrance to MLS Special Events and 15% off merchandise at MLSstore.com.
Whether you’re eyeing an authentic jersey to show your club’s colors, a scarf to wave in the supporters’ section, or some decor for the home or office – to name a few possibilities – the cardholder benefits through MLSstore.com purchases all apply.
The same goes for being a fan since the inaugural 1996 season, new to MLS, or somewhere in between – points are there for the taking. They can even be applied to tickets to a big midweek or weekend game.
The MLS Forward Credit Card powered by Avant offers fans the ability to choose from 21 customized credit card designs for MLS teams across the United States, except for LA Galaxy, Nashville SC, Seattle Sounders FC and St. Louis CITY SC. At launch, the card is available to United States residents only, and is not available to residents of Hawaii, Iowa, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wisconsin.
To start earning points on MLSstore.com purchases and more, join the waitlist today for your MLS Forward Credit Card powered by Avant.
Avant branded credit products are issued by WebBank.