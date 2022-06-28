Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 16?

Sean Zawadzki: Only two of the eight league visitors to Rio Tinto Stadium have taken anything home for their troubles thus far this season, and one of them is the Columbus Crew. And they did so with their rookie homegrown in the heart of midfield – making his MLS debut, no less. Zawadzki completed 42 of his 47 passes (89.4%), made four interceptions and two clearances, with head coach Caleb Porter calling him “very comfortable” and “excellent on the day.”