Who's out of contract after 2022 MLS season? Notable names to watch

A number of MLS stars and contributors alike are in the final year of their contract with no club options remaining on their deal. Sometimes that information flies under the radar.

The MLS Players Association will likely release a complete list of players who could become free agents at the end of the season, but that’ll only apply to players eligible for MLS free agency (at least 24 years old and five years of service in MLS).

This list is, obviously, not comprehensive. Most contract length information has not been made public. Sometimes people don't answer questions, or you don't know the right questions to ask. But it's a good start.

So, let's take a look at some players we know are out of contract after the 2022 season – or, in one high-profile case, during the 2022 season.

Anyway. From public comments, team releases and inside reporting, here are players whose contracts expire at the end of the season with no club options for extensions.

Vela, 33, and LAFC eventually reached an agreement to extend his contract more than a month ago. Sources still say everything is agreed upon and will be signed soon. But, as of right now, nothing is signed yet. Is it just Carlos being Carlos?

This one has been covered at length and is all but resolved.

A big storyline over the 2022 MLS season's first few months, it was revealed that LAFC superstar Carlos Vela could be a free agent on July 1. As such, Vela was free to sign a pre-contract agreement for the summer as of Jan. 1.

“I’m not talking about that, so I’ll cut you off right now,” head coach Bob Bradley said last week when answering a question from The Parleh's Michael Singh about Pozuelo’s future. “I’m not talking about his contract.”

Prior to Toronto , Pozuelo starred for Genk in Belgium, regarded as one of the league’s best players. He has also featured for Swansea City in England and Rayo Vallecano in Spain.

“You can ask the sporting director later,” Pozuelo said in November when asked about his future. “I hope I can be here a lot of years. … I’m happy here. With a new project, new coach, I’m very excited. I hope I can be here more years."

Alejandro Pozuelo , the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, is out of contract after this season. The Spanish attacking midfielder has spoken about his desire to stay.

For now, the defender is focused on the Red Bulls season and once again earning a key role for the USMNT under Gregg Berhalter. His club future is one to watch after the Qatar 2022 World Cup .

Long has also had European teams aim to sign him over the years, including those in England and France.

RBNY rejected multiple big trade offers from MLS clubs this winter for Long, MLSsoccer.com reported in February. Walker Zimmerman ’s new DP contract as an MLS center back (with Nashville SC ) should raise the market for Long this winter if he makes it to free agency.

A Hungarian international, his passport would likely make it easier for Salloi to head to Europe, should the right opportunity come.

“All I can say is, I have one year left on my contract and we’ll see what happens,” Salloi said.

“Of course we’d like to try and re-sign him,” manager and sporting director Peter Vermes said in February. “It’s something we’ll continue to work towards as the season goes on.”

Salloi had a breakout 2021 with 16 goals and eight assists. And even amid a difficult start to 2022 for the club, he has a respectable 4g/1a in 11 appearances this year.

A finalist for 2021 MLS MVP, Daniel Salloi is out of contract after this season. At 25 years old (turning 26 in July), he may be set up to be the most sought-after free agent in MLS this winter if he doesn’t agree to an extension with SKC – and if he stays in MLS.

For what it’s worth, a number of the incentives included in the trade would hinge on Colorado re-signing Zardes. So the Crew will be watching closely how that unfolds this year. The deal was for $300,000 in General Allocation Money up-front and another $1.1 million in incentives.

The DP forward has been a consistent goalscorer in MLS during his years with the Crew, and has a goal and an assist in his first 200 minutes with the Rapids. Zardes has 89g/24a in 224 career MLS appearances with the Crew, Rapids and LA Galaxy , where he broke through as a homegrown in 2013.

Traded from the Columbus Crew to the Colorado Rapids in April, USMNT forward Gyasi Zardes is in the final year of his contract as he settles into Colorado.

If a new deal isn’t sorted with NYCFC, it stands to reason that there would be a robust free-agency market in MLS for Johnson.

Johnson, who just turned 33, is in his sixth season with NYCFC and is regarded among the elite goalkeepers in MLS. He has 334 career regular-season appearances with NYCFC and Chicago Fire FC . This year he has eight clean sheets in 13 matches, putting him among the early favorites for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

Reigning MLS Cup champion and US international Sean Johnson is in the final year of his contract, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Wanyama, who turns 31 this month, has been a constant for the club, starting 61 games so far. He has been a key driver behind Montréal's strong start to the campaign that has them sitting third in the Eastern Conference standings.

CF Montréal midfield constant Victor Wanyama is out of contract after 2022. The former Tottenham, Southampton and Celtic midfielder signed a three-year contract with CFM in 2020, meaning this is his final year under contract.

Toronto FC stalwart Jonathan Osorio is out of contract at the end of 2022. The Canadian international is in the 10th year of his professional career with his boyhood TFC.

The midfielder has made 247 appearances with the club, adding 36 goals and 41 assists. He was a key member of the 2017 treble-winning team behind DPs Michael Bradley, Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore. This year, Osorio has three goals and four assists through 11 appearances as the team goes through a reset under new manager Bob Bradley, with Lorenzo Insigne joining in the summer.

Osorio said in March that talks for a new deal with TFC hadn't really gotten underway yet.

“I can never close doors to nothing,” Osorio told The Parleh's Michael Singh in March. “Everything is open for me, and I’m just focused on doing good for this club right now while I’m here, when I’m here, and you know with the national team as well, so we’ll see. I’m just trying to be patient and focused on now and whatever happens between now and the end of the season happens, and I’ll see what the options are.”