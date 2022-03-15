Who could be available? 6 players to watch in the MLS trade market

The Minnesota United goalkeeping situation will, once again, be a position to watch. St. Clair and Tyler Miller are both starting-caliber players in the league. And, as St. Clair’s contract extension and pay raise kicks in this year, they’re both being paid like it.

As reported by MLSsoccer.com last month , a number of teams called Minnesota this offseason to inquire about St. Clair’s availability, including the New England Revolution (who will transfer starter Matt Turner to Arsenal this summer and need a starting GK soon). Those advances were rejected, with the Loons looking for a significant General Allocation Money (GAM) return to even consider a move.

“We’ve got four goalkeepers and we’re not giving them away,” head coach Adrian Heath said Sunday. “We will make decisions as and when we feel fit. But trust me, you can’t have enough good goalkeepers. So if we keep them, we keep them. If somebody offers us enough money, then maybe we’d have to think about it. But at this moment in time, I’ve got no thoughts of trading any of them or selling.”