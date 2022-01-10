Who could be a sleeper pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft?

The 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday (2:30 pm ET) includes a handful of players that are widely projected to be picked early.

But sometimes those that develop into MLS-level contributors aren't necessarily the names you would expect. And those later picks are all about maximizing value and finding a diamond in the rough.

Who could fit that mold this go-around? During their latest episode, Extratime co-host Matt Doyle highlighted Notre Dame midfielder Mo Omar because of his imposing stature and athletic gifts that could fuel a move to center back at the professional level.

"I don't even know if he counts as a sleeper, he played at a big program with Notre Dame, he was in the [Toronto FC] academy. He looks the part," Doyle said. "When he gets on the ball, he is silky smooth. He's huge, he's like 6-foot-3, 180 [pounds], so he can kind of ragdoll guys in central midfield. There are quickness issues, there's always pace of play issues for guys who play in central midfield jumping out of college. But I do think he'll find a way to stick. At worst, you can try to turn him into center back, that is a thing to remember.