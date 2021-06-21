Jerseys

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 9

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Orlando vs San Jose - Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE, UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

112_ORL_SJ

New England vs New York - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

113_NE_RBNY

Philadelphia vs Columbus - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

115_PHI_CLB

New York City vs Atlanta - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

114_NYC_ATL

Minnesota vs Austin - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

118_MIN_ATX

Chicago vs Cincinnati - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

117_CHI_CIN

Montreal vs D.C. - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE, TVAS

116_MTL_DC

Houston vs Portland - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

121_HOU_POR

Nashville vs Toronto - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE, TSN1/3/4

119_NSH_TOR

Kansas City vs Colorado - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

120_SKC_COL

Seattle vs Salt Lake - Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

122_SEA_RSL

LAFC vs Dallas - Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

123_LAFC_DAL

Vancouver vs LA - Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE, TSN1/3

124_VAN_LA
Jerseys

Voices: Steve Zakuani

Voices: Steve Zakuani

June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.