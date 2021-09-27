What your club is wearing for MLS Week 28

Atlanta vs Miami - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Toronto vs Cincinnati - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

D.C. vs Minnesota - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Montreal vs New England - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

New York vs Philadelphia - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Chicago vs New York City - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Dallas vs Kanas City - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Nashville vs Orlando - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Colorado vs Austin - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Houston vs Vancouver - Sunday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Salt Lake vs LA - Sunday at 9:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

LAFC vs Portland - Sunday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE