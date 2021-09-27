Jerseys

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 28

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Atlanta vs Miami - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-357---ATL-vs-MIA-Notice

Toronto vs Cincinnati - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-354---TOR-vs-CIN-Notice

D.C. vs Minnesota - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-358---DC-vs-MIN-Notice

Montreal vs New England - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-355---MTL-vs-NE-Notice

New York vs Philadelphia - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-356---RBNY-vs-PHI-Notice

Chicago vs New York City - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-359---CHI-vs-NYC-Notice

Dallas vs Kanas City - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-360---DAL-vs-SKC-Notice

Nashville vs Orlando - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-361---NSH-vs-ORL-Notice

Colorado vs Austin - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-363---COL-vs-ATX-Notice

Houston vs Vancouver - Sunday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-362---HOU-vs-VAN-Notice

Salt Lake vs LA - Sunday at 9:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-364---RSL-vs-LA-Notice

LAFC vs Portland - Sunday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-365---LAFC-vs-POR-Notice

San Jose vs Seattle - Sunday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-366---SJ-vs-SEA-Notice
Rapper Yo Gotti joins DC United as part of expanded ownership group

There are alarm bells: LA Galaxy feeling pressure as winless run continues

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Portland Timbers, DC United shine bright in Week 27

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 28

"It's very different": Austin FC flourish with true striker in Moussa Djitte

FC Cincinnati part ways with head coach Jaap Stam

Did the ball cross the line in Minnesota? Right PK call in New England?
5:15

Breaking down the top moments from Week 27
4:04
The Wrap

Watch MLS in 15 from Austin FC vs. LA | September 26, 2021
15:17

Watch every goal of MLS Week 27
21:56

