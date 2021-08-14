Jerseys

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 20

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

LA vs Colorado - Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-255---LA-vs-COL-Notice

San Jose vs Minnesota - Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

MLS-256---SJ-vs-MIN-Notice

Atlanta vs Toronto - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-258---ATL-vs-TOR-Notice

New England vs D.C. - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-257---NE-vs-DC-Notice

Cincinnati vs Montreal - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

MLS-260---CIN-vs-MTL-Notice

Miami vs Chicago - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-261---MIA-vs-CHI-Notice

Philadelphia vs New York City - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-259---PHI-vs-NYC-Notice

New York vs Columbus - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

MLS-262---RBNY-vs-CLB-Notice

Dallas vs Seattle - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-265---DAL-vs-SEA-Notice

Kansas City vs Portland - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-264---SKC-vs-POR-Notice

Nashville vs Orlando - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

MLS-263---NSH-vs-ORL-Notice

Austin vs Vancouver - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-266---ATX-vs-VAN-Notice

Salt Lake vs Houston - Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-267---RSL-vs-HOU-Notice
Jerseys

Advertising

Related Stories

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 19
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 18
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 17

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 20

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 20
Piece by piece: Nashville SC install first seats at new stadium

Piece by piece: Nashville SC install first seats at new stadium
Gass: Leagues Cup shows Seattle can play with anyone in Concacaf
Leagues Cup

Gass: Leagues Cup shows Seattle can play with anyone in Concacaf
What's plaguing LAFC this season?
Extratime

What's plaguing LAFC this season?
Weekend Cheat Sheet: Your guide to what to watch for in Week 19
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Weekend Cheat Sheet: Your guide to what to watch for in Week 19
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 0, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 0, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0
More News
Video
Video
SAVE: Jonathan Klinsmann, LA Galaxy - 3rd minute
0:32

SAVE: Jonathan Klinsmann, LA Galaxy - 3rd minute
Your Week 19 primer! Here are 5 things to know 
1:14

Your Week 19 primer! Here are 5 things to know 
Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. VAN | August 13, 2021
15:25

Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. VAN | August 13, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | August 13, 2021
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | August 13, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.