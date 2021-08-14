What your club is wearing for MLS Week 20

LA vs Colorado - Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

San Jose vs Minnesota - Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Atlanta vs Toronto - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

New England vs D.C. - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Cincinnati vs Montreal - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Miami vs Chicago - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Philadelphia vs New York City - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

New York vs Columbus - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Dallas vs Seattle - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Kansas City vs Portland - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Nashville vs Orlando - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Austin vs Vancouver - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE