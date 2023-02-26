Matchday

Welcome back, MLS supporters: Tifos, celebrations & historic crowds on Matchday 1

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Philadelphia Union fans - 2.26.23

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is here and MLS is Back, as supporters flocked to stadiums to watch Matchday 1 games this weekend.

Saturday marked the first time in MLS history that two games – Charlotte FC (69,345 at Bank of America Stadium) and Atlanta United (67,538 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) – had an attendance of at least 65,000 on the same day.

Atlanta United crowd - 2.25.23
Atlanta United fans saw two late golazos from Thiago Almada save a 2-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.
Atlanta United
Charlotte FC crowd - 2.25.23
Henry Kessler's late strike stole a 1-0 win for the New England Revolution at Charlotte FC.
Charlotte FC
;

Tifos rang in home victories for Nashville SC, FC Cincinnati and Orlando City SC – while Austin FC's tifo and home opener was spoiled by St. Louis CITY SC's historic result.

Supporters at Atlanta and Charlotte had tifos honoring the late Anton Walkes, who tragically passed away on Jan. 19.

Nashville SC tifo - 2.25.23
Nashville debuted their "Man in Black Kit" with a 2-0 win over NYCFC, powered by goals from Walker Zimmerman and Jacob Shaffelburg.
Nashville SC
Orlando City tifo - 2.25.23
Orlando City SC fans are "Hungry For More" and witnessed a 1-0 win over New York Red Bulls, secured via Facundo Torres' penalty kick.
© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati tifo 2.25.23
FC Cincinnati fans found "Strength In Unity" as year No. 2 under manager Pat Noonan began with a 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC; goals from Sergio Santos and Obinna Nwobodo were the difference.
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Austin FC tifo - 2.25.23
St. Louis CITY SC spoiled a golazo from Sebastián Driussi in Austin FC's home opener – as well as their fans' massive pregame tifo.
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Charlotte FC tifo - 2.25.23
Austin FC fans honored Anton Walkes with a sprawling tifo.
Charlotte FC
;
Atlanta United tifo - 2.25.23
Atlanta United fans honored Atlanta Walkes, who played three seasons in the Five Stripes.
Atlanta United

On Saturday alone, 31 goals were scored across 11 games – giving fans plenty to celebrate home or away.

St. Louis CITY fans - 2.25.23
St. Louis CITY SC fans celebrate with midfielder Eduard Löwen after the expansion club's historic 3-2 win at Austin FC.
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
DC United fans - 2.26.23
D.C. United homegrown midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro sparked a late 3-2 comeback victory over Atlanta United.
D.C. United
Inter Miami fans - 2.25.23
Inter Miami's historic home-opener crowd was treated to a 2-0 win over CF Montréal, behind goals from Sergii Kryvtsov and Shanyder Borgelin.
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando City fans - 2.26.23
Robin Jansson celebrates with Orlando City's supporters after a 1-0 win at Exploria Stadium.
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
;
Dallas fans - 2.26.23
A packed Toyota Stadium witnessed a 1-0 opening defeat for FC Dallas against Minnesota United.
FC Dallas

Several pregame rituals returned as well, fully signaling that MLS is Back.

Ludacris ATL
Ludacris hit the Golden Spike before Atlanta United's dramatic 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.
Atlanta United
Cash guitar riff
John Carter Cash played the pregame guitar riff as Nashville SC debuted the "Man in Black Kit" honoring his late father.
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
PHI pregame ritual - 2.25.23
Local TV host Alex Holley banged the pregame drum before the Philadelphia Union routed the Columbus Crew, 4-1, behind braces from Julián Carranza and Dániel Gazdag.
Philadelphia Union
FC Cincinnati march to the match
FC Cincinnati fans completed their match to the match.
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
