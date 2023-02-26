Welcome back, MLS supporters: Tifos, celebrations & historic crowds on Matchday 1

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is here and MLS is Back, as supporters flocked to stadiums to watch Matchday 1 games this weekend.
Saturday marked the first time in MLS history that two games – Charlotte FC (69,345 at Bank of America Stadium) and Atlanta United (67,538 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) – had an attendance of at least 65,000 on the same day.
Tifos rang in home victories for Nashville SC, FC Cincinnati and Orlando City SC – while Austin FC's tifo and home opener was spoiled by St. Louis CITY SC's historic result.
Supporters at Atlanta and Charlotte had tifos honoring the late Anton Walkes, who tragically passed away on Jan. 19.
On Saturday alone, 31 goals were scored across 11 games – giving fans plenty to celebrate home or away.
Several pregame rituals returned as well, fully signaling that MLS is Back.