"We just want an opportunity": What MLS' updated Diversity Hiring Policy means for clubs, coaches

It’s almost 15 years since Major League Soccer first implemented a Diversity Hiring Policy that was designed to create opportunities in the game for individuals from underrepresented groups.

“I feel like where the policy is today, it forces people to really take a look and a listen to the candidates who come in,” said Fraser, one of three Black head coaches in MLS alongside Wilfried Nancy ( CF Montréal ) and Ezra Hendrickson ( Chicago Fire FC ). “No one wants a handout, no one wants anything more so than anyone else. We just want an opportunity is all it is. The change in this policy allows for more serious opportunities for Black candidates.”

Previously, the Diversity Hiring Policy only required one diverse candidate to be interviewed for an open position. Now, the finalist pool for an open sporting position must include two or more non-white candidates, one of whom must be Black or African American. Clubs must also show an equal interview process and comparable interview experience for all candidates in the finalist pool, an aspect Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser believes is especially important.

“Organizations are not static,” Winley told MLSsoccer.com. “They are dynamic organisms and we have to be present and accountable for the moment in which we're leaders.”

But MLS had 13 clubs back then, society has changed and the sport has grown considerably across North America. Evolution was necessary and essential, said MLS Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer and Executive Vice President Sola Winley.

If clubs fail to abide by the updated Diversity Hiring Policy, they can be fined up to $50,000 for first offenses, up to $100,000 for second offenses and more than $100,000 (pursuant to the Commissioner’s discretion) for third offenses and beyond. Clubs must also submit all details of vacant sporting positions and information about all candidates in the final candidate pool to a new Diversity Policy Portal (DPP).

Perhaps most important of all, at least in the eyes of SCORE (Soccer Collective on Racial Equality) executive co-founder Allen Hopkins, Jr., these changes apply to all technical/sporting roles across the MLS ecosystem, ranging from the first team to the newly-established MLS NEXT Pro lower league and MLS NEXT academies. That means everyone from general managers and sporting directors down through academy assistant coaches.

Long-term, Hopkins said, that creates more opportunities for Black candidates to get opportunities or even work their way up the ladder.

“Do I think this solves the problem, add water and stir? No, but what it does is refresh this conversation,” Hopkins said. “It's 2022 and there are 28 MLS teams for all intents and purposes. The [chief soccer officers] and the [general managers], many are new and haven't been at this part of the table having these conversations. Chris Albright, Pat Onstad, there are people who are now being exposed to this for the first time in a position in which they can really effect change. There's some accountability, too, and also it's something the clubs should embrace because the better hiring process you have, the better outcomes you have.”

This amended Diversity Hiring Policy is the byproduct of bi-weekly sessions with a variety of stakeholders across the league, where over 150 hours were collectively put into discussions over several months. Then the MLS Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, along with the MLS Board of Governors and member clubs, officially approved the updates on Dec. 2.

The working groups include representatives from MLS clubs, league office leadership, SCORE and Black Players for Change (BPC), an independent organization of more than 170 MLS players, coaches and staff. BPC was named the 2020 MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year and counts New England Revolution goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. as a board member.

How Edwards sees it, the revisions are the byproduct of vital conversations that began in earnest this summer. And the formal implementation ties nicely into the offseason, when the winter usually produces more turnover in coaching and leadership positions across clubs.