Vancouver Whitecaps sign forward Fafà Picault

Jonathan Sigal

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed a second free-agent forward before the 2024 MLS season, announcing Thursday that Fafà Picault has joined the club.

Picault, 32, last played for Nashville SC and is under contract through 2024 with an option for 2025. Earlier this winter, Vancouver also added former Real Salt Lake star Damir Kreilach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fafà to Vancouver,” Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “Fafà has been a consistently strong attacking player throughout his time in MLS. Not only that, but he brings tremendous character to our team. His experience and ability to bring a different dimension to our attack will be invaluable as we navigate our biggest season in MLS yet.”

Picault, a Haitian international, arrives with 47 goals and 23 assists in 195 regular-season games. His MLS career began in 2017 after breaking through at German side FC St. Pauli, leading to stops at the Philadelphia Union, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC and Nashville.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join Vancouver, as I truly believe in the potential of the team and what can be accomplished this year,” said Picault. “I’m excited to play for Mr. Vanni, and in this new setting, in front of amazing fans. With the combination of experience, hunger, and plenty of youth still in my legs, I feel this can potentially be one of my best seasons in MLS.”

With the 'Caps, Picault joins an attack that's spearheaded by Ryan Gauld and Brian White. He can play centrally or out wide, bringing versatility and veteran know-how to head coach Vanni Sartini's team.

Vancouver begin their MLS slate on March 2 vs. Charlotte FC. Nearly a month before, their Concacaf Champions Cup series vs. Liga MX powerhouse Tigres UANL starts on Feb. 7.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
