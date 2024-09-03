Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps exercise contract buyout on Luis Martins

Luis Martins - Vancouver Whitecaps - buyout
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have exercised a Buyout of a Guaranteed Contract on defender Luís Martins, the club announced Monday.

The 32-year-old will no longer occupy a senior roster spot and international slot for Vancouver.

"We are very thankful to Luís for his contributions to the club over the last two plus years and wish him and his family all the best," sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement.

Martins has played in MLS since 2019, leading to 1g/12a in 103 matches across Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver.

The former Portugal youth international helped the Whitecaps win Canadian Championship titles in 2022 and 2023.

