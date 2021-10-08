USMNT Player Ratings: Pepi and Adams shine as the US takes care of Jamaica

Berhalter's lineup was refreshingly uncomplicated: Play in a base 4-3-3, put your hot striker up top with quick wingers on either side and anchor your backline with maybe the best center back pairing you brought with you. Contrast this with the approach to the Honduras match and it looks all the better. While it took a while to get the goals, they came with faith in who he brought with him to the dance, and then he made subs at match-appropriate times.