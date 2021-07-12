Voices: Greg Seltzer

USMNT player ratings: Letdowns, pleasant surprises in Gold Cup opener against Haiti

By Greg Seltzer

The US men's national team kicked off their 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup march with a passable 1-0 victory over 2019 tournament darlings Haiti at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday.

Aside from a few brief episodes, the home side was basically in control of the game both before and after Sam Vines nodded them in front on eight minutes. Still, the USMNT's lack of killer instinct made the final scoreline closer than it should have been.

As a periodic reminder, all grades are handed out on a scale with "6" as the average. Marks are also relative to time played, meaning that a "7" given for a full shift is more impressive than one given for 15 minutes of action.

United States Men's National Team Player Ratings

6.5
NE_Matt_Turner_HEA
Matt Turner
Goalkeeper · USA

Advertising

There wasn't any real heavy lifting from a save standpoint, and Turner handled Haiti's weak shots with ease. The New England netminder also comfortably handled their crosses, but one loose touch nearly caused a late problem.

7.5
shaq-moore
Shaquell Moore
Defender · USA

What a nice surprise to see the Tenerife right back look like the most effective player on the field. For long stretches, leading Moore wide was the USMNT's best idea; he repeatedly penetrated the opposite corner to play troubling balls into the box. He was also always present when needed at the back, including a huge intervention in the box midway through the second half.

7
NSH_Walker_Zimmerman
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · USA

In his first US start since February 2020, Zimmerman put on the display one would expect. He made some strong clearances, opened the game up with a couple of long passes and twice demonstrated why he's a dangerous target when up for a restart (without actually scoring, alas).

7
ATL_Miles_Robinson_HEA
Miles Robinson
Defender · USA

Advertising

In a no-nonsense performance, the Atlanta United defender put on a body positioning clinic to snuff out several Haiti advances.

6.5
COL_Sam_Vines
Sam Vines
Defender · USA

Colorado's left back impressed mainly on the strength of his heady game-winning goal, a chance he saw coming before anyone else. The rest of Vines' night wasn't as strong, as he got caught out of defensive position on a few stressful occasions and a few crosses were delivered too slowly.

5
SJ_Jackson_Yueill_HEA
Jackson Yueill
Midfielder · USA

The San Jose midfielder did well when leading the team out of their end. However, Yueill's progressive passing game was again offline, making it harder for the USMNT to consistently put together rushes.

7
COL_Kellyn_Acosta
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · USA

Advertising

For all but a moment or two, Acosta was in firm command of his region of the field. The Rapids utility man did a bit of everything from box-to-box, plus was among the supporting players on the US winner.

7
LA_Sebatian_Lletget_HEA_17
Sebastian Lletget
Midfielder · USA

As usual, the LA Galaxy mainstay showed that he knows how to make the team operate when moving into attack. As an added bonus, Lletget helped out late with a big steal to squash a dangerous Haiti rush.

6.5
Arriola_Paul-480.png
Paul Arriola
Forward · USA

The D.C. United winger was limited to 14 minutes by an apparent hamstring injury, but eagerly found spaces to exploit on the run while he was competing.

5.5
CLB_Gyasi_Zardes
Gyasi Zardes
Forward · USA

Advertising

The Columbus Crew striker supplied some strong hold-up play, but couldn't quite find the right runs to get on the end of any service.

5
Lewis-hi.png
Jonathan Lewis
Forward · USA

On the plus side, the Colorado winger was a consistent nuisance when pressing. What was easily more noticeable was the indecisiveness that rendered him ineffective when trying to breach the away area.

Head coach

6.5
Gregg Berhalter

On one hand, the team's defensive coverage was top-notch. On the other hand, Berhalter has to get the USMNT keeping their tempo up after grabbing a lead. For now, I'll give more weight to the former.

Advertising

Subs

6
nicholas-gioacchini
Nicholas Gioacchini
Forward · USA

Playing in his birthplace, the injury substitute pitched in with some link-up play over his hour and change. Gioacchini earned a couple of decent looks, but his targeting system was a hair off (hit the post).

6.5
SKC_Busio
Gianluca Busio
Midfielder · USA

The US debutant nearly sent his home stadium into raptures with a laser-guided blast that drew a great save. Busio also made a few nice central-park plays to relieve pressure.

5.5
dike-2021
Daryl Dike
Forward · USA

Advertising

The Orlando City forward banged around a bit, but never got loose during his half hour of work.

6
NYC_James_Sands
James Sands
Defender · USA

The New York City FC youngster solidified the backline down the stretch.

6.5
POR_Eryk_Williamson_HEA
Eryk Williamson
Midfielder · USA

Though it was a short first USMNT look, it appears that Williamson's pesky all-around Timbers game can translate to this level.

Voices: Greg Seltzer Gold Cup US Men's National Team

Advertising

Related Stories

Which MLS players have shined brightest at the Copa America?
Eight players enjoying great bounce-back seasons in 2021
How MLS players performed in Euro 2020, Copa America opening games

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Three takeaways from the USMNT's Gold Cup-opening win over Haiti
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Three takeaways from the USMNT's Gold Cup-opening win over Haiti
Recap: El Salvador 2, Guatemala 0
Gold Cup

Recap: El Salvador 2, Guatemala 0
USMNT player ratings: Letdowns, pleasant surprises in Gold Cup opener against Haiti
Voices: Greg Seltzer

USMNT player ratings: Letdowns, pleasant surprises in Gold Cup opener against Haiti
Recap: USA 1, Haiti 0
Gold Cup

Recap: USA 1, Haiti 0
Three takeaways from Canada's opening Gold Cup win over Martinique
Gold Cup

Three takeaways from Canada's opening Gold Cup win over Martinique
Recap: Canada 4, Martinique 1
Gold Cup

Recap: Canada 4, Martinique 1
More News
Video
Video
Club & Country Postgame Show - July 11
1:01:35

Club & Country Postgame Show - July 11
HIGHLIGHTS: USA vs Haiti | July 11, 2021
3:57

HIGHLIGHTS: USA vs Haiti | July 11, 2021
GOAL: Stephen Eustaquio, Canada - 26th minute
0:50

GOAL: Stephen Eustaquio, Canada - 26th minute
GOAL: Sam Vines hits the back of the net for USA
0:47

GOAL: Sam Vines hits the back of the net for USA
More Video
Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

  • Starting lineups reaction and analysis
  • Tactical breakdown of key matchups
  • Highlights and interviews
  • Fan polls