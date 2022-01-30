USMNT player ratings: Adams, Dest bright spots in humbling Octagonal loss at Canada

The US men's national team were dealt a setback in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying on Sunday, falling 2-0 to Canada at Tim Hortons Field after conceding an early opener to Cyle Larin and a late insurance goal to Sam Adekugbe.
Now, the Yanks will look to rebound when Octagonal play continues Wednesday at home against Honduras (7:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN).
Meanwhile, here's a look at how each player performed against top-of-the-table Les Rouges.
United States Men's National Team Player Ratings
Multiple players were at fault on Canada’s first goal, but Turner’s goal kick began the sequence and he should have done better on Larin’s shot. The Revolution goalkeeper made a big double-save in the second half that denied Canada a second goal, though he should've gathered David's initial strike.
Mostly known as an attacking wingback, this was one of Dest’s better efforts on the defensive end. You can tell the FC Barcelona defender isn't used to 90-minute shifts right now, though.
The Atlanta United center back was another culprit on the early concession, getting beat by Larin at the end of the fateful sequence that left the striker with an open shot.
Partnered with Miles Robinson again in central defense, Richards largely held his own before exiting late with a worrisome injury.
The Fulham left back is at his best when he’s getting into dangerous positions going forward. But he didn't make a serious impact in that regard, struggling to combine and hitting several wayward crosses.
A disappointing result shouldn’t discount another strong effort from the defensive midfielder, who put out several fires and spearheaded some attacking sequences with his ball-winning capabilities.
The talented 19-year-old was the least effective of the USMNT’s three midfielders, never quite finding the gear that makes him such a threat when he’s humming and dribbling past defenders.
The Juventus midfielder provided his typical two-way presence and found the USMNT’s closest brush with an equalizer when his header was denied by a highlight-reel save from Canada’s Milan Borjan just before halftime.
The Philadelphia Union product was involved in some dangerous sequences and had one good look at a potential leveler that he fired directly at Borjan. Aaronson was removed in the 69th minute via a triple sub.
The Columbus Crew forward was given the start likely in part due to his experience in big moments. But he never found himself in dangerous positions for a leveling goal.
The Chelsea winger struggled to make an impact for a second straight match this window. He’s still the USMNT’s most talented attacker but needs to regain his form and confidence for the team to reach its potential.
The USMNT continue to struggle early and have now been shut out in the opening half of eight of their 10 World Cup qualifiers. Whether it’s tactics or personnel, it’s a trend that Berhalter and his staff need to remedy.
Substitutes
Acosta was thrust into the No. 6 role when Adams went down injured, and the LAFC midfielder could prove hugely important against Honduras on Wednesday if the New York Red Bulls product isn't good to go.
Pepi provided some necessary energy off the bench after entering in the second half but never found any chances in front of goal where he’s at his most lethal. Could the FC Dallas product earn a start midweek against Honduras?
In his second match back at the international level as he returns from injury, Morris had one dangerous run down the left flank but sent in a cross that got cleared. The Seattle Sounders attacker doesn't quite look back at 100% fitness.
Arriola almost bagged a spectacular bicycle kick equalizer during his second-half cameo, but saw it go just wide. A true spark from the newfound FC Dallas winger.
Cannon made his first appearance of the Octagonal, earning the last 16 minutes plus stoppage time as the USMNT pushed for an equalizer.