USMNT player ratings: Adams, Dest bright spots in humbling Octagonal loss at Canada

The US men's national team were dealt a setback in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying on Sunday, falling 2-0 to Canada at Tim Hortons Field after conceding an early opener to Cyle Larin and a late insurance goal to Sam Adekugbe.

Now, the Yanks will look to rebound when Octagonal play continues Wednesday at home against Honduras (7:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN).

Meanwhile, here's a look at how each player performed against top-of-the-table Les Rouges.

United States Men's National Team Player Ratings

4.5
NE_Matt_Turner_HEA
Matt Turner
Goalkeeper · USA

Multiple players were at fault on Canada’s first goal, but Turner’s goal kick began the sequence and he should have done better on Larin’s shot. The Revolution goalkeeper made a big double-save in the second half that denied Canada a second goal, though he should've gathered David's initial strike.

6.0
Sergino-Dest
Sergiño Dest
Defender · USA

Mostly known as an attacking wingback, this was one of Dest’s better efforts on the defensive end. You can tell the FC Barcelona defender isn't used to 90-minute shifts right now, though.

4.5
ATL_Miles_Robinson_HEA
Miles Robinson
Defender · USA

The Atlanta United center back was another culprit on the early concession, getting beat by Larin at the end of the fateful sequence that left the striker with an open shot.

5.5
USMNTU20DAM032019243
Chris Richards
Defender · USA

Partnered with Miles Robinson again in central defense, Richards largely held his own before exiting late with a worrisome injury.

5.0
Antonee-Robinsonpng
Antonee Robinson
Defender · USA

The Fulham left back is at his best when he’s getting into dangerous positions going forward. But he didn't make a serious impact in that regard, struggling to combine and hitting several wayward crosses.

6.5
Tyler-Adams
Tyler Adams
Midfielder · USA

A disappointing result shouldn’t discount another strong effort from the defensive midfielder, who put out several fires and spearheaded some attacking sequences with his ball-winning capabilities.

5.0
Yunus-Musah
Yunus Musah
Midfielder · USA

The talented 19-year-old was the least effective of the USMNT’s three midfielders, never quite finding the gear that makes him such a threat when he’s humming and dribbling past defenders.

6.0
weston
Weston McKennie
Midfielder · USA

The Juventus midfielder provided his typical two-way presence and found the USMNT’s closest brush with an equalizer when his header was denied by a highlight-reel save from Canada’s Milan Borjan just before halftime.

5.0
Brenden-Aaronson
Brenden Aaronson
Forward · USA

The Philadelphia Union product was involved in some dangerous sequences and had one good look at a potential leveler that he fired directly at Borjan. Aaronson was removed in the 69th minute via a triple sub.

4.5
CLB_Gyasi_Zardes
Gyasi Zardes
Forward · USA

The Columbus Crew forward was given the start likely in part due to his experience in big moments. But he never found himself in dangerous positions for a leveling goal.

4.5
Pulisic-headshot.jpg
Christian Pulisic
Forward · USA

The Chelsea winger struggled to make an impact for a second straight match this window. He’s still the USMNT’s most talented attacker but needs to regain his form and confidence for the team to reach its potential.

4.5
Gregg Berhalter
Head coach

The USMNT continue to struggle early and have now been shut out in the opening half of eight of their 10 World Cup qualifiers. Whether it’s tactics or personnel, it’s a trend that Berhalter and his staff need to remedy.

Substitutes

5.0
COL_Kellyn_Acosta
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · USA

Acosta was thrust into the No. 6 role when Adams went down injured, and the LAFC midfielder could prove hugely important against Honduras on Wednesday if the New York Red Bulls product isn't good to go.

5.5
Pepi, Ricardo-480.png
Ricardo Pepi
Forward · USA

Pepi provided some necessary energy off the bench after entering in the second half but never found any chances in front of goal where he’s at his most lethal. Could the FC Dallas product earn a start midweek against Honduras?

5.0
John_Keatley_Sounders_4330_1-480.png
Jordan Morris
Forward · USA

In his second match back at the international level as he returns from injury, Morris had one dangerous run down the left flank but sent in a cross that got cleared. The Seattle Sounders attacker doesn't quite look back at 100% fitness.

5.5
Arriola_Paul-480.png
Paul Arriola
Midfielder · USA

Arriola almost bagged a spectacular bicycle kick equalizer during his second-half cameo, but saw it go just wide. A true spark from the newfound FC Dallas winger.

5.0
reggie-cannon
Reggie Cannon
Defender · USA

Cannon made his first appearance of the Octagonal, earning the last 16 minutes plus stoppage time as the USMNT pushed for an equalizer.

US Men's National Team Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

