US men's national team to face Costa Rica in friendly at Rio Tinto Stadium

The match, which will be broadcast on ESPN2, UniMás and TUDN with the kickoff time to be determined, follows a friendly at Switzerland (May 30) and Concacaf Nations League Final Four on June 3 and 6. The timing of the Ticos friendly was significant for USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter.

The US men’s national team will take on Costa Rica in an international friendly at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 9, US Soccer announced Wednesday.

𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐓 𝐋𝐀𝐊𝐄, 𝐖𝐄'𝐑𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍' 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐘𝐀! 🇺🇸 The USMNT will close out the early summer FIFA window vs. 🇨🇷 on June 9 @RioTintoStadium . #USAvCRC , presented by @AllState .

“Costa Rica is a competitive Concacaf team and we are looking forward to this opportunity,” he said in a statement. “Combined with the ability to mimic the cadence of matches we will encounter in September and October, this is an important step in our preparation for the start of World Cup Qualifying.”

The capacity for the match in Sandy, the USMNT’s first international friendly on U.S. soil since 2019, is currently limited to 10,000 fans. Ticket sales information will be available at a later date.

With both the USMNT and Costa Rica in the Concacaf Nations League Final Four, along with Honduras and Mexico, this could be the second meeting in short succession between the rivals.

In the semifinal stage being contested June 3 in Denver, the USMNT face Honduras while Costa Rica lines up against Mexico. The championship and third place match is scheduled for June 6.