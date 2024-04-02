Under-the-radar signings: 8 newcomers you should be watching

Álvaro Barreal’s move from Cincinnati to Cruzeiro in Brazil has been criminally under-discussed since it became official on March 1. Barreal was a top-10 chance creator in MLS last year and gave the reigning Supporters’ Shield winners an incredible secondary option in possession alongside Luciano Acosta .

Luca Orellano is the Barreal replacement. The 24-year-old has plenty in common with his predecessor – they’re both from Argentina, they both played for Vélez Sarsfield and they’re both former wingers. But Orellano isn’t the same thoughtful, probing presence on the left side of Pat Noonan’s backline. He will drift inside like Barreal occasionally, to the point where it’s clear having the left wingback move centrally to create an overload is an intentional part of Noonan’s gameplan. He can also create chances with clever, well-weighted passes, much like Barreal: