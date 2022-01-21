Toronto FC sign goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh through 2023

“Greg’s experience and mentality make him an excellent addition to our goalkeeper corps this season,” head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release.

The 29-year-old joins TFC on a contract that runs through 2023 with a club option for 2024.

Ranjitsingh served as the MLS Pool Goalkeeper in 2021, the league's mechanism that allows clubs to sign a goalkeeper on an emergency loan in the event of injuries or suspensions.

He's made five appearances during his MLS career, which has included stops with Orlando City SC, Minnesota United, the Philadelphia Union and LAFC. He has extensive experience in the USL Championship, having made 78 appearances for Louisville City from 2015-18.