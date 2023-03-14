Toronto FC add defender Cristián Gutiérrez via waivers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have claimed defender Cristián Gutiérrez off waivers from Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the Canadian MLS clubs announced Tuesday.
Gutiérrez, 26, joins Toronto after spending the past three seasons with Vancouver, where he supplied six assists across 42 regular-season games. He’s been called up to Canada’s senior national team on several occasions, including for 2022 World Cup qualifiers by manager John Herdman, though is yet to feature at that level.
Gutiérrez offers Toronto immediate left back depth alongside offseason signing Raoul Petretta, who joined in January after playing in the Swiss and Turkish top flights. At Vancouver, Ryan Raposo, Ali Ahmed and Luis Martins all provide options for the position.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant