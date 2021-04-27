Top 5 young-player performances in Week 2

Here’s who I’ve got as the weekend’s top performers among the ranks of players aged 22 and under.

It’s a promising sign that it was much harder to narrow the list down to five selections in the second edition of this rundown than the first . So I’ve added some honorable mentions at the bottom to give a few others a nod.

Rather than wax poetic about how productive and influential the 17-year-old was in the Quakes’ 3-1 thumping of FC Dallas , let’s go straight to the tape:

During preseason, Cowell’s coach and teammates talked a lot about how much progress he’d made, and Matias Almeyda has started him up top in both of San Jose’s matches so far, which is half as many starts as he logged in all of 2020. If this continues – and for me, his passing was the real highlight – expect to see a lot more of Cowell on these lists.

Pretty impactful! Signed at age 15, Cowell has long been way ahead of the curve in terms of his power and athleticism. Up to now that’s mostly manifested itself in moments: specific plays that flash promise and get people buzzing on social media and whatnot. But the real struggle is the day-to-day labor of consistency and dependability.

The diminutive Argentine is already into his fourth MLS season – what an epic odyssey it’s been – but he’s only just turned 22. If there’s ever a walking case study in the promise and peril of paying big money (and thus incurring outsized expectations) for teenagers, it’s Barco . He's struggled mightily with that aforementioned consistency thing, some of it by his own hand and some due to circumstances out of his control.

With several other creative presences having left Atlanta United and Gabriel Heinze, a coach well-positioned to understand him, in charge, this should be Barco’s year to fulfill his potential – or at least get close enough to power the Five Stripes back into the MLS elite. Leading the way during an emphatic win in their 2021 curtain-raiser at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a pretty good start.

The crown jewel of Sporting’s academy project is another who’s reached veteran status relative to his age (he turns 19 next month), and appears to be carrying a heavier load this year as a result. Busio was deployed as a false 9 from the start of Friday’s 1-1 draw with Orlando City and struck a goal that was both clinical and opportunistic in the dying moments of the first half:

For much of his time in MLS, we’ve debated Busio’s ideal position as Peter Vermes shuffled him around the park. There’s a silver lining to that, especially in terms of the versatility it’s cultivated in the North Carolinian. How his coaches put that to use will make for interesting viewing in the months and years ahead.

Yes, it’s tempting to write off much of the Cityzens’ 5-0 romp over FC Cincinnati simply based on the visitors’ woeful set-piece defending. But this column took note when three of those goals arrived via alert plays by two 22-year-olds, Castellanos and Jesus Medina, who have (at times) not quite fulfilled their lofty expectations in NYC.

Castellanos notched a(n admittedly fortunate) goal, as well as an assist (by falling down after an aerial challenge and having a ball knocked off his prone body). They all count the same, mind you, and a useful surge of confidence will be pumping through his veins.