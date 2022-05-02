Three eMLS teams compete in EA Team of the Season Cup in London, Atlanta United earn top-four finish

Three eMLS teams competed at the prestigious EA Team of the Season Cup in London this weekend, with Atlanta United claiming third place in a competition that pitted 32 teams from around the globe.

While Houston were eliminated in Round 1 of the Lower Bracket on Saturday and Montréal exited in Round 1 of the Upper Bracket — both clubs received $5,000 in prize money — Atlanta were one of just six teams to make it to Championship Sunday by defeating favorites Excel eSports, from England, 1-0, and Argentinians Krü eSports by 3-0 .

Representing eMLS were Atlanta United (Paulo Neto and Vini Leiva), Houston Dynamo FC (Adamou and RemiMartinn) and CF Montréal (Loux11 and Josue) in the 2v2 in-person tournament which was streamed on EA’s platforms on Twitch and YouTube and had a $500,000 prize pool.

DAY 3️⃣!!! The @EAFIFAesports FGS #TOTSCup Championship Sunday is about to begin! @Pauloneto999 checks in from London! pic.twitter.com/Rj6GqfnuIv

In the quarterfinals of the Lower Bracket, Atlanta met DUX Gaming from Spain, one of the top five teams in the world, and picked up an impressive 6-0 aggregate win to advance to the Lower Bracket Semifinal and secure a top-four finish in the tournament.

They met New Zealand's Dire Wolves and the aggregate series went to penalty kicks, Atlanta’s fourth to be decided by PKs. Although the New Zealanders advanced to the Lower Bracket Final, Atlanta won $40,000 for their fourth-place finish.