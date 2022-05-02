eMLS

Three eMLS teams compete in EA Team of the Season Cup in London, Atlanta United earn top-four finish

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Three eMLS teams competed at the prestigious EA Team of the Season Cup in London this weekend, with Atlanta United claiming third place in a competition that pitted 32 teams from around the globe.

Representing eMLS were Atlanta United (Paulo Neto and Vini Leiva), Houston Dynamo FC (Adamou and RemiMartinn) and CF Montréal (Loux11 and Josue) in the 2v2 in-person tournament which was streamed on EA’s platforms on Twitch and YouTube and had a $500,000 prize pool.

While Houston were eliminated in Round 1 of the Lower Bracket on Saturday and Montréal exited in Round 1 of the Upper Bracket — both clubs received $5,000 in prize money — Atlanta were one of just six teams to make it to Championship Sunday by defeating favorites Excel eSports, from England, 1-0, and Argentinians Krü eSports by 3-0.

Atlanta United dropped a tight 4-3 decision to Mkers Sweden in the semifinals of the Upper Bracket.

In the quarterfinals of the Lower Bracket, Atlanta met DUX Gaming from Spain, one of the top five teams in the world, and picked up an impressive 6-0 aggregate win to advance to the Lower Bracket Semifinal and secure a top-four finish in the tournament.

They met New Zealand's Dire Wolves and the aggregate series went to penalty kicks, Atlanta’s fourth to be decided by PKs. Although the New Zealanders advanced to the Lower Bracket Final, Atlanta won $40,000 for their fourth-place finish.

It was the latest eye-opening result on the FIFAe circuit for Atlanta United, which won an FGS Master Series this year as a duo, as well as the 2022 eMLS Cup by Paulo Neto. ATLUTD eSports duo will return to London July 1-3 for the FGS Playoffs, looking to secure a spot in the FIFAe Club World Cup

eMLS Atlanta United FC Houston Dynamo FC CF Montréal

Related Stories

Atlanta United's Paulo Neto wins eMLS Cup 2022
2022 eMLS Cup pres. by Coca-Cola is today
LAFC's eMLS pro "Savvy Panda" wins Last Chance Qualifier Tournament to advance to eMLS Cup
More News
More News
Report: Chicago Fire nearing MLS return for Chris Mueller after Hibs stay
Transfer Tracker

Report: Chicago Fire nearing MLS return for Chris Mueller after Hibs stay
CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller named Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller named Continental Player of the Week
Three eMLS teams compete in EA Team of the Season Cup in London, Atlanta United earn top-four finish
eMLS

Three eMLS teams compete in EA Team of the Season Cup in London, Atlanta United earn top-four finish
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Andre Blake heroics, Patryk Klimala brace take Week 9 by storm

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Andre Blake heroics, Patryk Klimala brace take Week 9 by storm
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 9
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 9
Nashville SC's Sean Davis discusses breaking Asian-American barriers on Good Morning America

Nashville SC's Sean Davis discusses breaking Asian-American barriers on Good Morning America
More News
Video
Video
Handball in Nashville-Philly? Enough for PK in Orlando?
1:54
Instant Replay

Handball in Nashville-Philly? Enough for PK in Orlando?
Nashville host 30k-person party, Red Bulls make history, LAFC go turbo & MORE
26:02

Nashville host 30k-person party, Red Bulls make history, LAFC go turbo & MORE
GOLAZOS GALORE from Texas Clubs! Which is your Goal of the Week for Week 9?
1:41

GOLAZOS GALORE from Texas Clubs! Which is your Goal of the Week for Week 9?
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Minnesota United FC | May 01, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Minnesota United FC | May 01, 2022
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10