The Pitch (Week 4): Four MLS Teams Get Set for CCL Quarterfinal Leg 2 Action

Below is a schedule of this week’s Leg 2 quarterfinal matches. As the region’s premier club competition continues, MLS sides are still in the hunt for a chance to face the world’s best in the FIFA Club World Cup.

With a 9-2 aggregate goal advantage heading into Leg 2 of the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, four MLS teams get ready for the second leg of the home and home series. The New England Revolution, New York City FC, and Seattle Sounders FC are each coming off strong performances that include three goals scored during each Leg 1 home game, while CF Montréal, the lone MLS team to play Leg 1 on the road, looks to overcome a one-goal deficit as they host Leg 2.

New England Revolution striker and Poland international Adam Buksa put away two late scores in Leg 1 of these quarterfinals against Pumas. His contributions continued in the regular season last week with two header assists provided against Real Salt Lake.

Seattle Sounders FC have scored the most goals in a CCL match this year (5), posted the highest single-game goal differential (5-0), and rank second in goals scored (8), behind only NYCFC (9) in CCL action. U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Cristian Roldan is the CCL assist leader (4), and he added another helper to his cumulative tally, with an assist during last week’s 3-0 MLS regular season win over the LA Galaxy. Seattle’s Fredy Montero put up a two-goal performance in the CCL Leg 1 quarterfinal against Club León, which was the same match that Jordan Morris scored his first goal since 2020. Both Morris and Montero followed that CCL performance by each scoring against the Galaxy in league play.

NYCFC remains the highest scoring club in CCL competition with nine goals, as Valentín “Taty” Castellanos has recorded the most shots (15) in CCL play and has three goals in the competition, tied for the lead in scoring. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Brazilian forward Talles Magno is a dangerous second-half scorer, who notched two late goals against Santos de Guápiles (Costa Rica) in the CCL Round of 16 before scoring a second-half MLS regular season goal against CF Montréal last week following his first-half assist.

The individual stat sheets are in MLS’ favor, as production from the league’s top talent is crossing over from the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League into the MLS regular season.

Player Spotlight: Columbus Crew Midfielder Lucas Zelarayán

Off to one of the hottest starts in MLS history, midfielder Lucas Zelarayán continues his run of dynamic playmaking for the Columbus Crew, scoring in each of the club’s three matches this year and in six consecutive games dating back to Oct. 27, 2021. Since joining the club in 2020 from Tigres UANL of Liga MX, Zelarayán has established himself as a threat from all over the pitch, scoring an MLS-best 14 goals from outside the box since 2020 - doubling the next closest player over the span (Nashville SC’s Randall Leal, seven).

“He's one of the best players in the league. He's a special player,” Crew head coach Caleb Porter said following Columbus’ 2-1 victory over Toronto FC in Week 3. “The technique on that first goal, that is high level. I mean, the technique for him to pop that ball basically at the pace and precision that he struck that ball with, that's world-class.”

In addition to scoring from distance, Zelarayán’s precision makes him a game-changer on set pieces. Since arriving in MLS in 2020, he leads the league with seven goals off direct free kicks (more than twice the next closest player), and his five goals from direct free kicks last season tied for the second-most in a single season across the past 20 years, behind only Sebastian Giovinco’s six in 2017. He is already tied for fourth in MLS history in total direct free kick goals (7), alongside David Beckham and Christian Gomez (since records are available from 2003). Last week, his perfectly-placed free kick connected with Jonathan Mensah, whose header found Derrick Etienne for the club’s go-ahead goal.