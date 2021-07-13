The Pitch: Sunday’s USA-Canada Match to Feature MLS-Heavy Rosters That Showcase North American Player Development 

Sunday’s USA-Canada Match to Feature MLS-Heavy Rosters That Showcase North American Player Development

Concacaf Gold Cup squads for the U.S. and Canada feature a combined 70 percent of players (32 of 46), who currently hail from Major League Soccer clubs. As the two countries prepare to meet head-to-head in the Group Stage of the tournament on Sunday (5 p.m. ET, Univision / TUDN / FOX), the progress of MLS player development is contributing in a big way to the future of fielding North America’s national teams.

When the U.S. Men’s National Team’s opened Gold Cup action against Haiti last Sunday, the starting lineup included 10 active MLS players of the 11 on the field. As a handful of MLS academy products made their international debuts, Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio earned his first cap at home at Children’s Mercy Park, and 23-year-old Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson reminisced on attending the 2013 Gold Cup, with dreams of one day representing his country.

MLS personalities are shining in a major way for Canada as well, with five academy products named starters and three more coming off the bench in their 4-1 victory over Martinique on Sunday. Toronto FC academy products scored key goals when Jonathan Osorio finished the game-winner in the 26th minute, and Theo Corbeanu put away Canada’s fourth goal in the 89th.