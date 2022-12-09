Sebastian Lletget, Becky G announce engagement: See the proposal 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

1209-lleget-becky-g

FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget and pop star Becky G are set to tie the knot.

The MLS veteran recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend, with the happy couple announcing the news Friday on Instagram.

Becky G has closely supported the 30-year-old Lletget during his career stateside, spanning from the LA Galaxy and New England Revolution to his current time in Dallas.

Now, FCD fans will get plenty used to seeing the 25-year-old “Mayores" singer supporting the USMNT pool player, who's affectionately nicknamed DaBoy.

