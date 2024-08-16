Seattle vs. LAFC rivalry meets Leagues Cup: "These are always tight games"

“We both have been near the top or top of the Western Conference since they came into the league,” said Sounders forward Jordan Morris . “To be an expansion team like that and to come in and to have the sustained success they've had is impressive. The Sounders have been the same.

“Obviously, when two heavyweights of the Western Conference go against each other like that, it's always going to be a good battle,” Morris continued. “We've matched up in a lot of knockout games, and at the beginning, we were getting the best of them, and now it's kind of switched a little bit. We've got to turn that back in our favor. In 2019 and 2020, we knocked them out of the playoffs. Last year they knocked us out of the playoffs. So hopefully we can get a bit of revenge tomorrow.”