Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps draw LIGA MX foes in Concacaf Champions Cup

In a battle of former Concacaf Champions Cup winners, Seattle Sounders FC and Cruz Azul played to a 0-0 draw, while Vancouver Whitecaps FC rallied for a 1-1 draw against CF Monterrey and the LA Galaxy dropped a 1-0 decision at CS Herediano as Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 action continued Wednesday night.
The Sounders and Whitecaps will need positive results in Mexico, while the Galaxy have to rebound at home to advance in the tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Seattle Sounders FC 0, Cruz Azul 0
The Sounders twice hit the woodwork in the second half, settling for a scoreless draw with Cruz Azul at Lumen Field.
Nouhou headed the ball off the crossbar three minutes into the second half and Jordan Morris put his chance on a counter off the post in the 70th minute for the hosts.
The tie shifts to Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City March 11. The aggregate winner faces either Chivas Guadalajara or Club América in the quarterfinals.
Goals
- None
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, CF Monterrey 1
Belal Halbouni's first goal for the Whitecaps proved to be the late equalizer as Vancouver rallied for a 1-1 draw against CF Monterrey at BC Place.
The LIGA MX visitors scored a critical away goal in the 25th minute when Roberto de la Rosa put a low shot in off the far post. Ryan Gauld nearly leveled in the second half, but his spectacular overhead kick in the box deflected off the crossbar.
The tying goal came four minutes from full-time when Halbouni latched onto a Gauld set piece and powerfully headed past Monterrey goalkeeper Esteban Andrada.
The second leg will be played at Estadio BBVA on March 12, with the winner on aggregate meeting the winner of the Pumas UNAM-Alajuelense series in the quarterfinals.
Goals
CS Herediano 1, LA Galaxy 0
The LA Galaxy's post-MLS Cup 2024 struggles continued with a 1-0 loss to CS Herediano at Estadio Fello Meza.
The Galaxy, who have suffered consecutive defeats to begin the 2025 MLS season, will need to bounce back in the second leg at Dignity Health Sports Park March 12. The winner on aggregate meets the winner of FC Cincinnati vs. Tigres UNAL in the quarterfinals. That series is tied 1-1 after Leg 1.
Just eight minutes after John McCarthy made a kick save denying former FC Cincinnati midfielder Allan Cruz on a point-blank shot, Elías Aguilar broke the scoreless stalemate with a low shot inside the far post in the 65th minute for Herediano, which knocked off Real Salt Lake in Round One (2-1 aggregate).
Goals
- 65' - CSH - Elías Aguilar