Seattle Sounders roster update: Stefan Frei, Paul Rothrock out of contract

Veteran goalkeeper Stefan Frei and local midfielder Paul Rothrock are both out of contract with Seattle Sounders FC and can enter free agency, the club confirmed in Tuesday's year-end roster update.

Frei, who turns 40 in April, has played for Seattle since the 2014 campaign. He's won six titles with the Sounders and played in more than 400 matches (all competitions).

Meanwhile, Rothrock is coming off a career year with Seattle where he tallied 5g/9a in 48 matches (all competitions). He helped them win the Leagues Cup 2025 title over Inter Miami CF.

Former MLS Best XI midfielder João Paulo is also out of contract after six seasons with Seattle, and English winger Ryan Kent's contract option was declined following a stop-start season with the club.

Seattle's roster stands at 22 players heading into next year. Aside from their Leagues Cup title, they competed at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and finished fifth in the Western Conference (55 points) before losing in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs to Minnesota United FC.

Contract options exercised (7)

Yeimar Gómez Andrade (D)

Osaze De Rosario (F)

Kim Kee-hee (D)

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (D)

Danny Musovski (F)

Nouhou (D)

Obed Vargas (M)

Contract options declined (4)

Leo Burney (D)

Jacob Castro (GK)

Ryan Kent (M)

Travian Sousa (D)

Out of contract (4)