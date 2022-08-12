Seattle Sounders: Garth Lagerwey on transfer plans, Luiz Suarez links, MLS Cup outlook

Seattle Sounders FC , historically known for making key midseason signings, went in the other direction this summer, not adding a single player as the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed on Aug. 4.

“That's the decision we made and ultimately I totally understand if the fans are frustrated or we're second-guessed. That comes with the territory. Just tried to give you guys the big picture as to least what our thought process was in that regard.”

“Again, if you talk about adding that to next year, you're going to have to lose a player permanently if you do that. So we just said, 'Hey, we believe in the group. We won the title in May. This group deserves a chance to repeat in November.'

“We probably chased as many or more deals than we have in any other summer window, but we did so with really limited resources,” Lagerwey explained. “And I think realistically to upgrade our team, given the quality in the group and given the quality of the young players, it would have cost, based on our market research, about $750,000.

The simple version: there wasn’t much wiggle room budget-wise, they believe in their young players progressing and they didn’t want to mortgage long-term success for a potential short-term boost.

Garth Lagerwey, the club’s general manager and president of soccer, shed light on that approach as Seattle looks to build upon a historic Concacaf Champions League title in May. They’re also pursuing a 14th-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth, qualifying every year since joining the league in 2009 and chasing a spot in the Nov. 5 final.

Positions of need

Lagerwey said Seattle explored adding a defensive midfielder, with homegrown standout Obed Vargas still sidelined with a back injury and Joao Paulo suffering a season-ending ACL tear in the Sounders’ victorious CCL Final second-leg match against Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM. Lately, they’ve slotted Cristian Roldan deeper alongside Albert Rusnak, leading to right winger discussions near the transfer deadline too.

Describing the broader transfer window as a delicate Jenga puzzle amid contracts, bonuses and the salary cap – especially with nearly the whole roster signed for 2023 – Seattle stayed pat.

“Even if we signed a replacement, we couldn’t take a long contract because JP’s coming back,” Lagerwey outlined, “and as I said, we have our team, we believe in [how] that group was the best team on the continent three months ago and we have really good young players in that defensive midfielder spot as well.

“So you could only take a loan for a short term if you want to take a look there and likewise say, 'Alright, we'll sign a right winger.' But Cristian Roldan’s your starter there.

“It was the most tricky window I think we’ve ever had in terms of trying to thread a needle and I think ultimately it was a little frustrating from a front-office perspective. It wasn’t surprisingly frustrating, but what we were doing was very difficult and there weren’t a lot of ways to succeed.”

Seattle can still add a domestic or international player through the Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 2, but they must be out of contract (join on a free). Lagerwey said someone from Tacoma Defiance, their first-place MLS NEXT Pro side, is among the options.

Getting someone who’s ready to step into head coach Brian Schmetzer’s starting XI would prove more difficult, though.