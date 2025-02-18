San Diego FC: Everything to know about MLS 2025 expansion team

Before their 2025 debut, here’s everything you need to know about the expansion team.

Major League Soccer’s 30th club officially begins play in the league’s 30th season, starting with Sunday’s visit to current champions LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Head coach: Mikey Varas

The former FC Dallas and US men’s national team assistant gets his first club head coaching job after briefly serving as USMNT interim manager last year. Varas also led the US U-20s to a quarterfinal finish at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

The 35,000-capacity stadium is the largest soccer-specific venue in the United States. It sits on San Diego State University's campus and is also home to NWSL side San Diego Wave FC.

Academy: Right to Dream

Founded 26 years ago in Ghana, with additional outposts in Egypt and Denmark, Right to Dream is now establishing roots in San Diego. MLS’s 30th club has access to the growing network’s global reach, with the ultimate goal of forming local talent from San Diego, Mexico and beyond at their 125,000-square-foot campus in El Cajon on the Sycuan Reservation.

CEO: Tom Penn

A former NBA executive who co-founded LAFC and helped usher in the Black & Gold's historic entrance into the league in 2018, Penn is overseeing his second MLS expansion project as chief executive officer of San Diego FC.

Sporting director: Tyler Heaps