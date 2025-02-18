San Diego FC: Everything to know about MLS 2025 expansion team

It’s go time for San Diego FC.
Major League Soccer’s 30th club officially begins play in the league’s 30th season, starting with Sunday’s visit to current champions LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Before their 2025 debut, here’s everything you need to know about the expansion team.
Head coach: Mikey Varas
The former FC Dallas and US men’s national team assistant gets his first club head coaching job after briefly serving as USMNT interim manager last year. Varas also led the US U-20s to a quarterfinal finish at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium
The 35,000-capacity stadium is the largest soccer-specific venue in the United States. It sits on San Diego State University's campus and is also home to NWSL side San Diego Wave FC.
Academy: Right to Dream
Founded 26 years ago in Ghana, with additional outposts in Egypt and Denmark, Right to Dream is now establishing roots in San Diego. MLS’s 30th club has access to the growing network’s global reach, with the ultimate goal of forming local talent from San Diego, Mexico and beyond at their 125,000-square-foot campus in El Cajon on the Sycuan Reservation.
CEO: Tom Penn
A former NBA executive who co-founded LAFC and helped usher in the Black & Gold's historic entrance into the league in 2018, Penn is overseeing his second MLS expansion project as chief executive officer of San Diego FC.
Sporting director: Tyler Heaps
Heaps brings over 10 years of top-level global soccer experience from his roles at Right to Dream, AS Monaco and the U.S. Soccer Federation. At 33, he is the youngest sporting director in MLS.
Like fellow Mexican superstar Carlos Vela before him at LAFC, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano has the hopes of a California-based expansion club on his shoulders – in his case as the centerpiece of San Diego’s roster build.
Vela led the Black & Gold to MLS Cup glory in 2022 and two Supporters’ Shield titles. Can Lozano reach similar heights in MLS after winning four major trophies during seven years in Europe with PSV Eindhoven and Napoli?
The San Diego native and USMNT regular will play for his new hometown club over a decade after departing for Europe.
De la Torre provides playmaking skills honed in the English Premier League (Fulham), Eredivisie (Heracles Almelo) and LaLiga (Celta de Vigo), joining SDFC on a season-long loan from Celta with a purchase option.
San Diego’s second Designated Player signing to complement marquee DP Lozano, Dreyer is a right winger acquired from Belgian Pro League powerhouse Anderlecht.
The 26-year-old Denmark international enters the prime of his career at San Diego after building his reputation in some of Europe’s top leagues.
An MLS-proven defender with nearly 100 regular-season appearances between stops at Inter Miami CF and New York Red Bulls, Reyes projects as a foundational piece of San Diego’s backline alongside Paddy McNair. The Colombian center back was a key figure in RBNY’s run to MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.
Primary jersey: State of Flow
Featuring the club’s signature chrome and azul colors, the State of Flow jersey embodies San Diego's diversity and the city's sunny, reflective landscape.
Secondary jersey: Woven Into One Kit
Inspired by the club's mantra – “Woven Into One” – SDFC's first-ever secondary kit provides a blank canvas for the people of San Diego to come together and imagine the future of the club.
- Feb. 23 at LA Galaxy: San Diego’s FC inaugural match and a true baptism by fire against the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.
- March 1 vs. St. Louis CITY SC: History will be made when SDFC host the 2023 MLS expansion side in their first-ever home match at Snapdragon Stadium.
- July 29 vs. CF Pachuca: Expect emotions to run high as Lozano faces childhood club Pachuca in San Diego’s Leagues Cup 2025 debut.
- Aug. 31 at LAFC: San Diego will visit in-state neighbors LAFC for the first time. Is another classic California rivalry in the cards?
- Oct. 18 at Portland Timbers: San Diego’s Decision Day showdown against the Timbers at Providence Park could have serious Audi MLS Cup Playoffs implications.
British-Egyptian entrepreneur Mohamed Mansour is a founding partner and chairman of San Diego FC, spearheading a diverse and collaborative ownership group that also includes the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation – a tribe with over 12,000 years in the region of Southern California and Mexico.
The worlds of sports, music and culture are also well-represented in SDFC's partnership team:
- San Diego Padres infielder and perennial MLB All-Star Manny Machado
- FIFA World Cup-winning former Spanish international footballer Juan Mata
- Acclaimed actress, producer and entrepreneur Issa Rae
- Grammy-award-winning and Oscar-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Tems
- Retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer and podcast host Jocko Willink