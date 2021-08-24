Rogelio Funes Mori praises MLS’ growth on US return for All-Star: "Being here is a privilege"

That’s because he and his twin brother Ramiro spent a big chunk of their childhood in north Texas, where their family emigrated in 2001 to escape the financial crisis in their native Argentina, and began their journeys as professional footballers by spending time in FC Dallas ’ then-fledgling youth system.

If the fates had aligned a bit differently, Funes Mori might well have been wearing the MLS crest on that Los Angeles stage instead of Liga MX’s.

Rogelio Funes Mori sat front and center on a dais at Banc of California Stadium on Monday as the MLS and Liga MX All-Stars held press conferences ahead of Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game presented by Target – in the spotlight as he so often is as CF Monterrey’s star striker and one of Mexico’s top performers.

MLS was a very different animal at the time – the Homegrown player initiative was newborn and the firm emphasis on academy development that now constitutes one of the league's core principles had yet to develop – so the Funes Mori brothers left the United States to ply their trade, first returning to Argentina and later trotting the globe with a range of clubs.

Rogelio’s life changed when he won the Sueño MLS talent search in 2008, drawing the attention not only of now- Orlando City SC coach Oscar Pareja (who at that time was just starting his FCD coaching career) but scouts around the world.

“I'm very happy to be here, my first MLS All-Star Game,” said Funes Mori, who will also take part in Tuesday's All-Star Skills Challenge . “I’ve grown up here in Arlington, Texas. And I'm very happy, a lot of experiences here, training a lot, living here in the US. So for me, being here is a privilege. So hopefully I will have an experience and keep on growing.”

Funes Mori still has relatives in the States and has observed how the league that wasn’t quite ready for him and his brother in 2007 has since made massive strides, becoming an aspiring exporter of talent and a key pipeline for a resurgent US men’s national team.

“I lived here a long time, and MLS has grown a lot,” he said. “A lot of players, a lot of kids dream to play in MLS and Europe and to be a soccer player. And I think I had the experience here, I didn’t have the chance because obviously, when I lived here, MLS was growing [its academy system].”

Rogelio joined Monterrey in 2015 and has since become not only a club icon, but a naturalized Mexican who made his El Tri debut at this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup and figures to be a prominent contributor to Mexico’s 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, which begins next month.