Reports: LAFC nearing loan for Mamadou Fall to Villarreal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports
LAFC are nearing a loan move for center back Mamadou Fall to LaLiga side Villarreal, according to reports from ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle and Spanish outlet Relevo.
The 19-year-old Senegalese defender is considered one of Major League Soccer’s top prospects, regardless of position, but has slipped down the Black & Gold’s depth chart as of late. Fall has started one league match since the June international break.
The Supporters’ Shield leaders added Italy and Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini this summer, plus have Jesus David Murillo, Eddie Segura and Sebastien Ibeagha as options centrally. With Fall, LAFC are five-deep with starting-level choices at center back – an envious total for most MLS clubs.
Fall burst onto the scene for LAFC a season ago, and has since scored five goals and added one assist across 35 games (29 starts). He originally came to the United States when playing for Florida-based Montverde Academy, plus trained with Villareal during his youth career.
Villareal, led by manager Unai Emery, are tops of Spain’s first division two games into the 2022-23 season. They won the 2021 Europa League title and routinely finish in the top half of the LaLiga table.
The LaLiga summer transfer window closes on Sept. 1.
