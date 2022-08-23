Transfer Tracker

Reports: LAFC nearing loan for Mamadou Fall to Villarreal

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_16x9-Mamadou-Fall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

LAFC are nearing a loan move for center back Mamadou Fall to LaLiga side Villarreal, according to reports from ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle and Spanish outlet Relevo.

The 19-year-old Senegalese defender is considered one of Major League Soccer’s top prospects, regardless of position, but has slipped down the Black & Gold’s depth chart as of late. Fall has started one league match since the June international break.

The Supporters’ Shield leaders added Italy and Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini this summer, plus have Jesus David Murillo, Eddie Segura and Sebastien Ibeagha as options centrally. With Fall, LAFC are five-deep with starting-level choices at center back – an envious total for most MLS clubs.

Fall burst onto the scene for LAFC a season ago, and has since scored five goals and added one assist across 35 games (29 starts). He originally came to the United States when playing for Florida-based Montverde Academy, plus trained with Villareal during his youth career.

Villareal, led by manager Unai Emery, are tops of Spain’s first division two games into the 2022-23 season. They won the 2021 Europa League title and routinely finish in the top half of the LaLiga table.

The LaLiga summer transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Los Angeles Football Club Mamadou Fall

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side
Official: New England Revolution sign Nacho Gil on free transfer
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan out after groin surgery

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan out after groin surgery
Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 27

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 27
Statement from Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko on the passing of former Crew executive Jamey Rootes

Statement from Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko on the passing of former Crew executive Jamey Rootes
Could Brenden Aaronson be the most important US soccer player at the World Cup? 
Voices: DaMarcus Beasley

Could Brenden Aaronson be the most important US soccer player at the World Cup? 
More News
Video
Video
Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
33:51

Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
New Save of the Year Front Runner? Check out the best stops from Week 26!
1:18

New Save of the Year Front Runner? Check out the best stops from Week 26!
Handball on Seattle Sounders? Penalty on New England Revolution?
2:27
Instant Replay

Handball on Seattle Sounders? Penalty on New England Revolution?
Celebrating the MLS exports tearing up the Premier League
1:27:23

Celebrating the MLS exports tearing up the Premier League
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023