Report: Ex- La Liga, Cruz Azul coach drawing interest from multiple MLS teams

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Several MLS teams have been in contact with former longtime La Liga coach Paco Jemez regarding their head coaching vacancies according to a Monday report from Spanish outlet Marca.

Per the report, Jemez is currently weighing options on where to make a return to the sidelines, having last managed Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in 2019-2020. Among the suitors are reportedly multiple MLS clubs, although it wasn't specified which clubs have been in contact with Jemez.

Currently Toronto FC, the Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Dallas, Chicago Fire FC, FC Cincinnati and Real Salt Sake are all being led by interim managers after parting ways with their previous head coaches in-season.

Jemez, 51, has an extensive managerial career dating back to 2007, which has seen him man the sidelines almost entirely in his native Spain, save for one stint in Liga MX with Cruz Azul in 2016-2017, where he led the club to their first playoff appearance in three years before returning to Spain.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Report: Ex- La Liga, Cruz Azul coach drawing interest from multiple MLS teams

Report: Ex- La Liga, Cruz Azul coach drawing interest from multiple MLS teams
Mexico vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Mexico vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Tyler Adams on USMNT’s Octagonal learning curve: “Maybe we were just a little bit naive”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Tyler Adams on USMNT’s Octagonal learning curve: “Maybe we were just a little bit naive”
USA vs. Jamaica: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

USA vs. Jamaica: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Vancouver's Brian White named Week 29 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Vancouver's Brian White named Week 29 MLS Player of the Week
How Lucas Zelarayan ended up with Armenia's national team
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

How Lucas Zelarayan ended up with Armenia's national team
More News
Video
Video
Week 29's biggest storylines! Review Show has all the details
26:00

Week 29's biggest storylines! Review Show has all the details
Put the team on your back! Individual efforts shine in Week 29 - Goal of the Week
1:55

Put the team on your back! Individual efforts shine in Week 29 - Goal of the Week
Breaking down ALL the top moments from MLS Week 29
4:04

Breaking down ALL the top moments from MLS Week 29
Watch MLS in 15 from SEA vs. COL | October 3, 2021
15:20

Watch MLS in 15 from SEA vs. COL | October 3, 2021
More Video
MLS Newsletters

MLS Newsletters

Major League Soccer, delivered to your inbox. News, analysis, special offers, and more.