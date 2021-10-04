Report: Ex- La Liga, Cruz Azul coach drawing interest from multiple MLS teams

Per the report, Jemez is currently weighing options on where to make a return to the sidelines, having last managed Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in 2019-2020. Among the suitors are reportedly multiple MLS clubs, although it wasn't specified which clubs have been in contact with Jemez.

Jemez, 51, has an extensive managerial career dating back to 2007, which has seen him man the sidelines almost entirely in his native Spain, save for one stint in Liga MX with Cruz Azul in 2016-2017, where he led the club to their first playoff appearance in three years before returning to Spain.