Red Bulls sign homegrown midfielder Aiden Jarvis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
New York Red Bulls have signed homegrown midfielder Aiden Jarvis, the club announced Friday.
The 18-year-old Antigua and Barbuda youth international is signed through 2028 with an option for 2029.
“Aiden has shown very well with New York Red Bulls II and showed great progress during preseason this year,” said head of sport Jochen Schneider.
“We are very happy to add him to our roster and happy that we have progressed another player from our academy to our first team.”
In two seasons with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York Red Bulls II, Jarvis has made 35 appearances, netting his first professional goal in the US Open Cup last season.
Internationally, Jarvis captained the Antigua and Barbuda U-20s at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship, scoring one goal, after debuting with the team in the same tournament two years prior.
New York's 2025 season begins on Feb. 22 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
